Neymar: The Making Of A Superstar – a FourFourTwo Films exclusive

Sure, you know Neymar as the brilliant Brazilian who’s one third of Barcelona’s terrifying MSN – but how did he get here? And what’s he really like?

In our latest FourFourTwo Films production we bring you the incredible story of Neymar's journey from the Praia Grande streets to Barcelona's frontline, telling the fascinating stories in between via those who know him best.

You’ll see in-depth interviews with Neymar himself, former team-mates and coaches – including Lima, his very first and most important as a 13-year-old at Santos – plus fellow Brazilian stars Philippe Coutinho and Willian.

Neymar: The Making Of A Superstar is the second offering from FourFourTwo Films: a more in-depth, insightful video arm of the football media brand you’ve all known and loved (we hope) since 1994. Dig in...

FourFourTwo Films