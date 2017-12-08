Nike release special Ronaldo 'Quinto Triunfo' boots following Ballon d'Or win

The gorgeous golden boots were presented to the Portuguese star to commemorate his fifth Ballon d'Or award, having also won the coveted trophy in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

‘Quinto Triunfo' - translating to ‘fifth triumph’ - is inscribed on the back alongside ‘CR7’, while the insoles display the years of his previous victories.

Those dates also appear in the swoosh on either side, and are visible only through movement - a first for any Nike boot.

A picture of the boots was leaked earlier in the week via Instagram, sparking rumours that Ronaldo was set to level Lionel Messi’s record of five Ballon d’Or trophies - rumours which were proved correct after he was presented with the award on the Eiffel Tower last night.

Ronaldo will wear his new boots on the pitch, and 1,000 individually numbered pairs will also be released for sale to the public on December 14.

But beware, Sunday League players: while they may look nice, they're more likely to turn you into a moving target than the great man himself…

Words: Barney Lane

