Ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic scores incredible bicycle kick in the Europa League

Ivanovic lifted three Premier League titles, a Champions League and won the Europa League with Chelsea in a glorious 10-year stint – but he wasn't really known for things like this.

The 33-year-old is now plying his trade in Russia for Zenit under ex-Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, and reminded viewers that he is a very capable goalscorer.

The Serb couldn't have made his case any clearer than with this spectacular bicycle kick inside Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium on Thursday night.

In the 64th minute, Ivanovic beat the offside trap and met a dinked ball into the box with a sensational acrobatic finish into the bottom corner.

A delightful goal from the seasoned pro, as Zenit cruised into the knockout stages four points clear in Group L.

