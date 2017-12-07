Watch: In Uruguay, an assistant manager pretends to be headbutted by the linesman

Defensor Sporting lost 1-0 to Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division on Wednesday night through a 95th minute winner from former Atletico Madrid winger Cristian Rodriguez.

Sporting's Ayrton Cougo was shown a red card for his protests towards the referee after the game and the decision clearly infuriated Acevedo.

After failing to headbutt the referee, Acevedo crumbled to the ground when the linesman stepped in. Quite clearly, he hadn't been touched by the official.

What a shambles.

