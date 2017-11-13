Nimes' Gaetan Paquiez nets sensational last-minute lob with 15 seconds of cup match remaining

Nimes and Consolat Marseille were stuck in a goalless deadlock as they approached the final whistle of their Group 7G French Cup tie – but Paquiez was around to make sure it didn't end that way.

In the dying seconds, Nimes' 23-year-old right-back burst into space on the right flank and, after a touch which took him away from goal, calmly chipped the ball over Consolat Marseille's befuddled goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Was Paquiez's spectacular strike a cross or a shot, though? We'll let you be the judges of that...

3:15 for the goal

