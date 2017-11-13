Ex-Sunderland striker Roy O'Donovan misses absolute sitter in A-League

The Irish forward has scored seven goals in six appearances for Newcastle Jets this campaign after joining from Central Coast Mariners in April.

But in the 52nd minute of the Jets' clash against Adelaide, the Irishman spurned a glorious chance to give his side a two-goal cushion.

With Newcastle already 2-1 up, O'Donovan latched onto Andrew Nabbout's unselfish pass in front of goal. All the former Football League journeyman had to do was tap the ball into an empty net – but instead he fired his shot wide, much to the delight of Adelaide's support.

But still: all ended well. Newcastle won 2-1 to go top of the A-League, but their fans will be hoping O'Donovan won't be re-living his woes in their huge clash against Sydney this weekend.

Get it at 1:24

In Other News...