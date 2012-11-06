Our Best Goal part 2: Cardiff City to Fulham
CARDIFF CITY
Peter King vs Middlesbrough: Ninian Park, October 3, 1970
CARLISLE UNITED
Warren Aspinall vs Brighton: Goldstone Ground, November 23, 1996
CELTIC
Henrik Larsson vs Rangers: Parkhead, August 27, 2000
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Shaun Bartlett vs Leicester City: The Valley, April 1, 2001
CHELSEA
Gianfranco Zola vs Norwich City: Stamford Bridge, January 16, 2002
CHELTENHAM TOWN
Neil Grayson vs Plymouth Argyle: Whaddon Road, November 23, 1999
CHESTERFIELD
Dave Waller vs Halifax Town: Saltergate, October 17, 1989
COLCHESTER UNITED
Lomana LuaLua v Preston North End: Deepdale, March 7, 2000
COVENTRY CITY
Ernie Hunt v Everton: Highfield Road, October 3, 1970
CRAWLEY TOWN
Sergio Torres v Derby Country: Broadfield Stadium, November 1, 2011
CREWE ALEXANDRA
Rodney Jack vs Bolton: Reebok Stadium, October 19, 1999
CRYSTAL PALACE
Don Rogers vs Stoke: Selhurst Park, February 17, 1973
DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE
Paul Benson vs Kidderminster Harriers: Aggborough, February 20, 2007
DERBY COUNTY
Paulo Wanchope vs Man United: Old Trafford, April 5, 1997
DONCASTER ROVERS
Martin Woods v Nottingham Forest: Keepmoat Stadium, December 26, 2008
DUNDEE
Giorgi Nemsadze vs Dundee United: Tannadice, November 11, 2000
DUNDEE UNITED
Ralph Milne vs Dundee: Dens Park, May 14, 1983
EVERTON
Graeme Sharp vs Liverpool: Anfield, October 13, 1984
EXETER CITY
Martin Phillips vs Fulham: St James Park, September 16, 1995
FLEETWOOD TOWN
Jamie Milligan vs Farsley Celtic: Highbury, January 19, 2010
FULHAM
Clint Dempsey vs Juventus: Craven Cottage, March 18, 2010
