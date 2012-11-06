Our Best Goal part 2: Cardiff City to Fulham

For the December issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever goal. Yesterday we brought you videos from the top of the alphabet: here's some more from the top drawer...

CARDIFF CITY

Peter King vs Middlesbrough: Ninian Park, October 3, 1970



CARLISLE UNITED

Warren Aspinall vs Brighton: Goldstone Ground, November 23, 1996



CELTIC

Henrik Larsson vs Rangers: Parkhead, August 27, 2000



CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Shaun Bartlett vs Leicester City: The Valley, April 1, 2001



CHELSEA

Gianfranco Zola vs Norwich City: Stamford Bridge, January 16, 2002



CHELTENHAM TOWN

Neil Grayson vs Plymouth Argyle: Whaddon Road, November 23, 1999



CHESTERFIELD

Dave Waller vs Halifax Town: Saltergate, October 17, 1989

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com



COLCHESTER UNITED

Lomana LuaLua v Preston North End: Deepdale, March 7, 2000



COVENTRY CITY

Ernie Hunt v Everton: Highfield Road, October 3, 1970



CRAWLEY TOWN

Sergio Torres v Derby Country: Broadfield Stadium, November 1, 2011

There's a video online, but embedding is disabled... Boooo!

CREWE ALEXANDRA

Rodney Jack vs Bolton: Reebok Stadium, October 19, 1999

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

CRYSTAL PALACE

Don Rogers vs Stoke: Selhurst Park, February 17, 1973



DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE

Paul Benson vs Kidderminster Harriers: Aggborough, February 20, 2007



DERBY COUNTY

Paulo Wanchope vs Man United: Old Trafford, April 5, 1997



DONCASTER ROVERS

Martin Woods v Nottingham Forest: Keepmoat Stadium, December 26, 2008



DUNDEE

Giorgi Nemsadze vs Dundee United: Tannadice, November 11, 2000



DUNDEE UNITED

Ralph Milne vs Dundee: Dens Park, May 14, 1983



EVERTON

Graeme Sharp vs Liverpool: Anfield, October 13, 1984



EXETER CITY

Martin Phillips vs Fulham: St James Park, September 16, 1995



FLEETWOOD TOWN

Jamie Milligan vs Farsley Celtic: Highbury, January 19, 2010



FULHAM

Clint Dempsey vs Juventus: Craven Cottage, March 18, 2010



