Our Best Goal part 2: Cardiff City to Fulham

By

For the December issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever goal. Yesterday we brought you videos from the top of the alphabet: here's some more from the top drawer...

CARDIFF CITY
Peter King vs Middlesbrough: Ninian Park, October 3, 1970

CARLISLE UNITED
 Warren Aspinall vs Brighton: Goldstone Ground, November 23, 1996

CELTIC
Henrik Larsson vs Rangers: Parkhead, August 27, 2000

CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Shaun Bartlett vs Leicester City: The Valley, April 1, 2001

CHELSEA
Gianfranco Zola vs Norwich City: Stamford Bridge, January 16, 2002

CHELTENHAM TOWN
Neil Grayson vs Plymouth Argyle: Whaddon Road, November 23, 1999

CHESTERFIELD
Dave Waller vs Halifax Town: Saltergate, October 17, 1989
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

COLCHESTER UNITED
Lomana LuaLua v Preston North End: Deepdale, March 7, 2000

COVENTRY CITY
 Ernie Hunt v Everton: Highfield Road, October 3, 1970

CRAWLEY TOWN
 Sergio Torres v Derby Country: Broadfield Stadium, November 1, 2011
There's a video online, but embedding is disabled... Boooo!

CREWE ALEXANDRA
Rodney Jack vs Bolton: Reebok Stadium, October 19, 1999
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

CRYSTAL PALACE
Don Rogers vs Stoke: Selhurst Park, February 17, 1973

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE
Paul Benson vs Kidderminster Harriers: Aggborough, February 20, 2007

DERBY COUNTY
Paulo Wanchope vs Man United: Old Trafford, April 5, 1997

DONCASTER ROVERS
Martin Woods v Nottingham Forest: Keepmoat Stadium, December 26, 2008

DUNDEE
Giorgi Nemsadze vs Dundee United: Tannadice, November 11, 2000

DUNDEE UNITED
Ralph Milne vs Dundee: Dens Park, May 14, 1983

EVERTON
 Graeme Sharp vs Liverpool: Anfield, October 13, 1984

EXETER CITY
 Martin Phillips vs Fulham: St James Park, September 16, 1995

FLEETWOOD TOWN
 Jamie Milligan vs Farsley Celtic: Highbury, January 19, 2010

FULHAM
Clint Dempsey vs Juventus: Craven Cottage, March 18, 2010

