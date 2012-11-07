Our Best Goal part 3: Gillingham to Newcastle United

More from Our Best Goal: for the December issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever effort. Enjoy!

GILLINGHAM

Andy Hessenthaler vs Stoke City: Britannia Stadium, May 13, 2000

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

HARTLEPOOL UNITED

Adam Boyd vs Sheffield Wednesday: Victoria Park, April 15, 2005



HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN

Ricardo Fuller vs Motherwell: Tynecastle, December 22, 2001



HIBERNIAN

Russell Latapy vs Hearts: Easter Road, October 21, 2000



HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Tony Carss vs Torquay: Alfred McAlpine Stadium, October 11, 2003

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

HULL CITY

Geovanni vs Arsenal: Emirates Stadium, September 27, 2008



INVERNESS CALEDONIAN THISTLE

Barry Wilson vs Motherwell: Fir Park, March 6, 2004

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

IPSWICH TOWN

Paul Mariner vs West Brom: Portman Road, November 6, 1976



KILMARNOCK

Eddie Morrison vs Raith Rovers: StarkÃ¢ÂÂs Park, March 18, 1972

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

LEEDS UNITED

Tony Yeboah vs Wimbledon: Selhurst Park, September 23, 1995



LEICESTER CITY

Muzzy Izzet vs Grimsby: Filbert Street, November 30, 2002



LEYTON ORIENT

Matt Lockwood v Hull City: Brisbane Road, May 16, 2001



LIVERPOOL

Terry McDermott vs Tottenham Hotspur: Anfield, September 2, 1978



MANCHESTER CITY

Georgi Kinkladze vs Southampton: Maine Road, March 16, 1996



MANCHESTER UNITED

Ryan Giggs vs Arsenal: Villa Park, April 14, 1999



MIDDLESBROUGH

John Hendrie vs Millwall: Ayresome Park, October 13, 1990



MILLWALL

Gary Alexander vs Scunthorpe: Wembley, May 24, 2009



MK DONS

Izale McLeod vs Stockport: Stadium MK, December 5, 2006

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com



MORECAMBE

Danny Carlton vs Exeter City: Wembley, May 20, 2007

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com



MOTHERWELL

Colin OÃ¢ÂÂNeill vs Celtic: Hampden Park, April 9, 1991



NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alan Shearer vs Everton: St JamesÃ¢ÂÂ Park, December 1, 2002



