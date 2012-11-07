Our Best Goal part 3: Gillingham to Newcastle United
GILLINGHAM
Andy Hessenthaler vs Stoke City: Britannia Stadium, May 13, 2000
HARTLEPOOL UNITED
Adam Boyd vs Sheffield Wednesday: Victoria Park, April 15, 2005
HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN
Ricardo Fuller vs Motherwell: Tynecastle, December 22, 2001
HIBERNIAN
Russell Latapy vs Hearts: Easter Road, October 21, 2000
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Tony Carss vs Torquay: Alfred McAlpine Stadium, October 11, 2003
HULL CITY
Geovanni vs Arsenal: Emirates Stadium, September 27, 2008
INVERNESS CALEDONIAN THISTLE
Barry Wilson vs Motherwell: Fir Park, March 6, 2004
IPSWICH TOWN
Paul Mariner vs West Brom: Portman Road, November 6, 1976
KILMARNOCK
Eddie Morrison vs Raith Rovers: StarkÃ¢ÂÂs Park, March 18, 1972
LEEDS UNITED
Tony Yeboah vs Wimbledon: Selhurst Park, September 23, 1995
LEICESTER CITY
Muzzy Izzet vs Grimsby: Filbert Street, November 30, 2002
LEYTON ORIENT
Matt Lockwood v Hull City: Brisbane Road, May 16, 2001
LIVERPOOL
Terry McDermott vs Tottenham Hotspur: Anfield, September 2, 1978
MANCHESTER CITY
Georgi Kinkladze vs Southampton: Maine Road, March 16, 1996
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ryan Giggs vs Arsenal: Villa Park, April 14, 1999
MIDDLESBROUGH
John Hendrie vs Millwall: Ayresome Park, October 13, 1990
MILLWALL
Gary Alexander vs Scunthorpe: Wembley, May 24, 2009
MK DONS
Izale McLeod vs Stockport: Stadium MK, December 5, 2006
MORECAMBE
Danny Carlton vs Exeter City: Wembley, May 20, 2007
MOTHERWELL
Colin OÃ¢ÂÂNeill vs Celtic: Hampden Park, April 9, 1991
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Alan Shearer vs Everton: St JamesÃ¢ÂÂ Park, December 1, 2002
