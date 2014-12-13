Palace 1-1 Stoke: Which unwanted possession record have Eagles 'earned'?

Crystal Palace and Stoke's indifferent form continued with a draw at Selhurst Park.

Both goals came in the first half, and within two minutes of one another; James McArthur looped a header over Asmir Begovic, before Peter Crouch levelled from close range for his second goal in as many games.

The result leaves Palace hovering just two points above the drop zone after extending their disappointing run of form, and Stoke in 11th after their third draw in four.

James McArthur scored in a Premier League home appearance for the first time since October 2012 (for Wigan).

There were just 92 seconds between McArthur’s opening goal and Crouch’s strike for Stoke.

Only Burnley (9) have conceded more headed goals than Stoke (7) this season in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have won just 1 of their last 10 Premier League matches (D4 L5).

Stoke have picked up just 5 points from their last 7 Premier League away games (W1 D2 L4).

Only on 10 occasions this season have a side completed fewer than 65% of their passes in a Premier League game – and 5 of these have been by Crystal Palace, including this game (63.3%).

