‘Pep Guardiola called me into his office and was picking my brains! Good managers never know it all. You’ve always got something to learn’: Neil Warnock tells FourFourTwo how the Manchester City manager learned from him

Neil Warnock and Pep Guardiola have enjoyed different kinds of success through very different styles, but the Catalan was still eager to learn from the veteran promotion specialist

Neil Warnock and Pep Guardiola have done battle in the Premier League
Neil Warnock was pleasantly surprised to have his brains picked by Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neil Warnock was pleasantly surprised to have once been invited into Pep Guardiola's office at Manchester City so the Catalan could ask him for some managerial pointers.

Guardiola has racked up an impressive list of honours at the very highest levels of the game since starting his managerial career with Barcelona in 2008, going on to add yet more silverware at Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.