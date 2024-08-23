Who are the calmest players under pressure? Research reveals the coolest customers in the Premier League

By
published

The best footballers are able to leave nerves at the door - but who are the Premier League's best under pressure?

Manchester City&#039;s Erling Haaland ranks in the top five
Manchester City's Erling Haaland ranks in the top five (Image credit: Alamy)

The ability to perform under pressure is a defining feature of a top-class footballer. 

When that last-minute chance drops or a stoppage-time penalty is awarded, the best players will have ice running through their veins and dispatch the ball with the minimum of fuss.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankPlayerMinutes Per GoalMinutes Per AssistMatch Winning GoalsStoppage Time GoalsPenalty AccuracyShot Conversion RateCold Football Star Score (/10)
1Cole Palmer14125932%14%100%10%8.67
2Darwin Núñez18734140%15%0%13%8.56
3Erling Haaland8541129%8%93%31%7.67
4Mohamed Salah14324630%2%71%21%6.95
5Riyad Mahrez21422825%13%89%21%6.83
6Harry Kane14155332%4%90%24%6.67
7Roberto Firmino1372750%6%-%30%6.45
8Gabriel Martinelli24844737%11%100%20%6.22
9Bukayo Saka22335134%2%91%22%6.17
10Matheus Cunha2023147%7%100%20%5.83

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.