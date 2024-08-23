Who are the calmest players under pressure? Research reveals the coolest customers in the Premier League

The ability to perform under pressure is a defining feature of a top-class footballer.

When that last-minute chance drops or a stoppage-time penalty is awarded, the best players will have ice running through their veins and dispatch the ball with the minimum of fuss.

But who are the coolest customers in the Premier League? Who are the ones who have proved that they can shrug off the kind of high-pressure scenarios that would give us mere mortals sleepless nights?

VIDEO How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

A new study by Casino.org has analysed the past three Premier League seasons and crunched a host of numbers and data including goals and assists per minute, percentage of match-winning and stoppage time goals, penalty accuracy, and shot conversion rate to find out who the ‘coldest’ Premier League players are.

The top five contains some familiar faces, as few fans would be surprised to see the likes of Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland make the grade.

Cole Palmer - who else? - tops the list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is a somewhat eyebrow-raising player in second place thanks to his penchant for scoring winning goals, while top of the list is a young player who quickly established a reputation for being cool under pressure - and even has the nickname and celebration to boot.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s because Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer - or ‘Cold’ Palmer if you like - has seen off all-comers to come out top on this survey. The 22-year-old’s 100 per cent penalty success rate has helped him achieve top spot, as has the face that 32 per cent of his goals are match-winners.

Have a look at the full top ten that features players from the past three Premier League seasons below.

The coldest players in the Premier League ranked

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Player Minutes Per Goal Minutes Per Assist Match Winning Goals Stoppage Time Goals Penalty Accuracy Shot Conversion Rate Cold Football Star Score (/10) 1 Cole Palmer 141 259 32% 14% 100% 10% 8.67 2 Darwin Núñez 187 341 40% 15% 0% 13% 8.56 3 Erling Haaland 85 411 29% 8% 93% 31% 7.67 4 Mohamed Salah 143 246 30% 2% 71% 21% 6.95 5 Riyad Mahrez 214 228 25% 13% 89% 21% 6.83 6 Harry Kane 141 553 32% 4% 90% 24% 6.67 7 Roberto Firmino 137 275 0% 6% -% 30% 6.45 8 Gabriel Martinelli 248 447 37% 11% 100% 20% 6.22 9 Bukayo Saka 223 351 34% 2% 91% 22% 6.17 10 Matheus Cunha 202 314 7% 7% 100% 20% 5.83

More Premier League stories

Revealed: The crazy reason that Ilkay Gundogan is re-signing for Manchester City

Why has Jermaine Jenas been sacked by the BBC?

Liverpool on verge of first Arne Slot signing after 'reluctant' agreement: report