Players who had a signature move

By
published

From the Cruyff turn to Panenka's penalty, a look at the footballers known for a signature move...

Ronaldinho in action for Brazil against Mexico at the 2005 Confederations Cup.
Ronaldinho in action for Brazil against Mexico at the 2005 Confederations Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football is evolving all the time, from new tactical ideas and formations to innovations in training, fitness and diet, the use of data in player recruitment and more.

And over the years, players have sought to create new moves, perfect older ones and find just about any way they can to gain an advantage on the pitch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.