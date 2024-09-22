Players who had a signature move

Ronaldinho in action for Brazil against Mexico at the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Football is evolving all the time, from new tactical ideas and formations to innovations in training, fitness and diet, the use of data in player recruitment and more.

And over the years, players have sought to create new moves, perfect older ones and find just about any way they can to gain an advantage on the pitch.

Some footballers have even been known for a specific style, skill or trick, which they have either developed themselves or borrowed from others and made their own.

From the Cruyff turn to the Panenka penalty, here is a look at some of the footballers who had a signature move...

32. Yannick Bolasie

Yannick Bolasie on the ball for Crystal Palace against West Brom in October 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a game against Tottenham at White Hart Lane in 2014, Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie produced an extraordinary piece of skill to beat Christian Eriksen close to the corner flag and set up a chance for the Eagles.

A quick turn with a flick incorporated for good measure, Bolasie rolled the ball forward, then dragged it back, before flicking it against his standing foot to move past his opponent and into space. Asked by Palace TV what it should be called, he kept it simple. "The Bolasie flick."

31. Carlo Parola

Juventus captain Carlo Parola (right) ahead of a match in 1948. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlo Parola played as a defender or defensive midfielder for Juventus and briefly for Lazio in the 1940s and 1950s, winning 10 caps for Italy and featuring in the 1950 World Cup.

A forward in his youth, Parola also had a penchant for acrobatic and spectacular goals and popularised the bicycle kick in Italy, earning the nickname Signor Rovesciata ("Mr. Overhead Kick").

30. Gaizka Mendieta

Gaizka Mendieta scores the winning penalty for Spain against the Republic of Ireland at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest midfielders of his generation and a scorer of spectacular goals, Gaizka Mendieta also possessed a unique penalty technique.

Mendieta would wait for the goalkeeper to commit, fixing his eyes on the opponent and not the ball. It nearly always worked, with 32 of his 34 career penalties scored. Unfortunately for Spain, he had already been substituted in the Euro 2000 quarter-final against France and Raúl went on to miss a decisive penalty which would have levelled the scores at 2-2.

29. Aiden McGeady

Aiden McGeady on the ball for Celtic against Villarreal in the Champions League in December 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aiden McGeady always had a bag of tricks up his sleeve and the former Republic of Ireland international was a fan favourite at Celtic, where he made over 250 appearances and featured in four Scottish Premier League title wins.

The winger's trademark was the McGeady spin, which was a variation of the Marseille turn, used to beat an opponent in a tight space as he dragged the ball back one way and then set off in a different direction. It was featured in EA Sports' FIFA video game series.

28. Rodrigo Taddei

Rodrigo Taddei in action for Roma against Inter in May 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo Taddei spent nine years at Roma between 2005 and 2014 and the Brazilian helped the Giallorossi win the Coppa Italia twice in that time.

A versatile player who could operate as a full-back or on the wing, Taddei was also known for a trick which would see him drag the ball behind his standing leg with the inside of his right foot, before bringing it back across and in front of his body in the opposite direction with the outside of his boot. It became known as the "Aurelio", in honour of Roma's assistant manager Aurelio Andreazzoli, who had encouraged Taddei to take his training ground move to the pitch.

27. Érik Lamela

Tottenham's Erik Lamela crosses the ball with a rabona against Norwich City in the FA Cup in March 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Érik Lamela's strike against Arsenal in November 2021 was named Premier League Goal of the Season and later went on to win the FIFA Puskás Award.

The Argentine scored with a rabona, striking the ball with his kicking leg wrapped behind their other leg. The midfielder also scored a rabona for Spurs against Astreras in the Europa league at White Hart Lane back in 2014 and got another back in his youth days at River Plate using the technique. Anything to avoid using his right foot...

26. Robinho

Brazil's Robinho goes past Chile's Rodrigo Araya at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robinho may not have quite lived up to his enormous early potential, but the winger played for some of the world's biggest clubs – including Real Madrid, AC Milan, Santos and Manchester City – and won 100 caps for Brazil.

His signature move was the stepover (or pedalada in Portuguese), which he often used to devastating effect to set up or score goals for club or country.

25. Pat Jennings

Pat jennings at Tottenham after signing from Watford in 1964. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pat Jennings had huge hands and used them to great effect, becoming one of the greatest goalkeepers in history and a hugely popular player with both Tottenham and Arsenal in a long career.

Jennings, who also played at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups for Northern Ireland, had the unique ability of being able to catch the ball with one hand and often showcased that skill for club and country.

24. Rory Delap

Stoke City's Rory Delap prepares to launch his long throw in a game against Hull City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory Delap was a javelin champion in his youth and the midfielder's impressive long throws became an important attacking weapon for Stoke City between 2008 and 2011.

Delap's long throw averaged 38 metres and set up an incredible 24 goals in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 Premier League seasons. Although best remembered for his time at Stoke and those throw-ins, the midfielder also made over 150 appearances for Southampton and won 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

23. Andrés Iniesta

A young Andres Iniesta on the ball for Barcelona against Mallorca in February 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most elegant midfielders of his generation, Andrés Iniesta in full flow was a joy to behold.

The former Barcelona midfielder often seemed to glide past opponents and used La Croqueta ("The Croquette") to great effect, shifting the ball quickly from one foot to another in a dribbling move. La Croqueta was made famous by another former Barça midfielder, Michael Laudrup, but brought into the modern era by Iniesta.

22. Romário

Romario in action for Brazil against Sweden at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romário scored all kinds of goals in an impressive career, including some special lobs and countless toe-poke efforts.

But the 1994 World Cup winner also had a signature move: an elastic turn which he would use to trick defenders into thinking he was going one way, only to keep the ball glued to his feet and glide past them on the other side. His opener in the 5-0 win for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the 1993/94 season is a great example of the skill.

21. Hugo Sánchez

Hugo Sanchez in action for Real Madrid in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Sánchez is considered by many to be the greatest Mexican footballer in history and the former Real Madrid striker finished as top scorer in La Liga on no less than five occasions between 1985 and 1990.

Known for his acrobatic goal celebrations, Sánchez also specialised in overhead kicks, crediting his flexibility and athleticism to hours spent in the garden as a youngster with his sister, a gymnast who represented Mexico at the 1976 Olympics.

20. Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring for Roma against Inter in October 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Francesco Totti scored over 300 goals in an amazing career spent entirely at Roma and among those were some truly special strikes.

But his trademark was a chip over the goalkeeper, which is known in Italian as a cucchiaio ("spoon"). Those included memorable efforts against Inter, Parma and in a 5-1 derby win over Lazio. The World Cup winner's autobiography was even entitled Tutto Totti: Mo je faccio er cucchiaio (I'm Going to Chip Him).

19. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in January 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 900 goals in an incredible career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Portugal.

To create a shooting opportunity or to change direction on the run, the Portuguese superstar often uses a move known as the Ronaldo chop, which sees him quickly chop his legs in a scissor motion, while shifting the ball into space with the inside of his foot in the same motion. Simple, but extremely effective.

18. Garrincha

Garrincha in action for Brazil against Wales at the 1958 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garrincha is widely considered one of the greatest dribblers of all time and it is a real shame there is only limited footage of the brilliant Brazilian winger in action.

The Botafogo legend grew up with bow legs and learnt his football on a sloped pitch. Among his array of skills was an impressive turn, similar to the ones used later by Diego Maradona and Zinédine Zidane. He was also known for a comical move where he would taunt the defender, pretending to go past his opponent but leaving the ball where it was, often repeating this several times to confuse his rivals and simply to amuse himself.

17. Jay-Jay Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha on the ball for Nigeria against Spain at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of greatest African players of all time, Jay-Jay Okocha helped Nigeria win an Olympic gold medal in 1996 and won over 70 caps for the Super Eagles.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was a superb dribble and his signature move would see him roll the ball one way with the sole of one foot and then perform a stepover to wrong-foot his opponent, only to follow the trajectory of the ball. The Okocha stepover regularly left his markers bamboozled, creating space for a cross or a shot.

16. Ricardo Quaresma

Ricardo Quaresma celebrates a goal for Porto against Besiktas in December 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ricardo Quaresma's career perhaps did not live up to its early potential, but the Portuguese winger played for some huge clubs, was a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal and retired with a showreel of spectacular strikes.

Quaresma's speciality was the trivela, a wicked curling strike of the ball with the outside of his left foot. Throughout his career, many found their way into the top corner. Perhaps the best of them all came for Portugal against Belgium in 2007, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

15. Neymar

Athletic Club players rage at Neymar after the Barcelona forward's attempted rainbow flick in the 2015 Copa del Rey final at Camp Nou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar's rainbow flick is an extraordinary piece of skill and arguably just as valid a way to beat an opponent as any other, but rival players don't like it and the move usually end up in the Brazilian being fouled.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has tried the move on a number of occasions over the years, with varying degrees of success, and famously upset Athletic Club players by trying one in the 2015 Copa del Rey final at Camp Nou. Also known as a lambreta in Brazil and a lambretta in Italy, the move is sometimes referred to as an Ardiles flick after Argentine Osvaldo Ardiles' trick in the film Escape to Victory.

14. Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring a trademark goal for Bayern Munich against Arsenal in February 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arjen Robben scored the same goal on numerous occasions throughout his career.

Everyone knew what the Dutch winger was going to do, but stopping it from happening proved to be much more difficult.

The former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid forward loved to pick up the ball on the right, cut inside to create space and then curl a shot into the corner with his left foot. Expected, perhaps, but still satisfying.

13. Ronaldinho

Barcelona's Ronaldinho runs with the ball in a friendly against Kashima Antlers in August 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best dribblers in football history, Ronaldinho was a joy to watch in full flight during his peak years.

The brilliant Brazilian had plenty of tricks, but was best known for his Elástico, which would see him drag the ball one way with the outside of his foot and then quickly shift it back in the other direction. The move, also known as the "flip-flap", was previously used by compatriot Rivellino and created by Corinthians' Sérgio Echigo in the 1960s.

12. Michael Laudrup

Barcelona's Michael Laudrup evades a challenge from Sampdoria's Moreno Mannini in the 1992 European Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most elegant midfield playmakers of the 1980s and 1990s, Michael Laudrup had memorable spells at Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Dane popularised a dribbling move known in Spain as La Croqueta ("The Croquette"), where he would quickly shift the ball from one foot to another in order to go past an opponent. The move was later used frequently by an even bigger Barcelona legend: Andrés Iniesta.

11. Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Brazil against Bolivia at the 1997 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo's career was interrupted by injuries, but the brilliant Brazilian forward is still widely considered one of the finest footballers of all time.

A superb dribbler and a prolific scorer, Ronaldo mastered several skills, including the Elástico. But his signature move was surely the stepover, which left defenders dizzied as he created space for a scoring chance or a pass. He almost always went left, but faced with his dancing feet, defenders could never seem to stop him.

10. Zinédine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane on the ball for France against South Africa at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Marseille turn was popularised by French striker Yves Mariot and later learned on the streets of the city itself by a young Zinédine Zidane.

Variations of the turn have been used by the likes of Garrincha and Diego Maradona, but Zidane's version was slightly different, as he sometimes used the inside of his foot instead of his sole to drag the ball back in the move's first phase. The Frenchman turned it into an art form and the move has often been referred to as the Zidane turn.

9. Jean-Pierre Papin

Jean-Pierre Papin celebrates a goal for France against Belgium in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre Papin played for France during a difficult period for Les Bleus, but the former Marseille and AC Milan striker is one of the nation's all-time greats.

A four-time French champion with Marseille, Papin scored over 350 career goals and won a Champions League title with Milan. He also took home the Ballon d'Or in 1991 and his penchant for acrobatic volleys became his trademark. Those special strikes even had a name, Papinade, born after a wonderful effort for Marseille against Niort in 1988. His brilliant bicycle kick against Belgium in 1992 is perhaps the most famous example.

8. Mesut Özil

Mesut Ozil scores for Arsenal against Liverpool in December 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might not look much at first glance, but Mesut Özil's chop or bounce shot was a clever technique which allowed the former Germany great to beat many a goalkeeper during his impressive career with the likes of Werder Bremen, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Instead of chipping a slow shot over a goalkeeper diving at his feet, Özil would hit the ball powerfully off the turf with his instep to generate elevation but also extra pace with the spin, making it more difficult for defenders to reach and clear his shot. Genius.

7. Rivellino

Brazil's Rivellino is tackled late by an Italian defender in the 1970 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the move is often attributed to Ronaldinho, the Elástico or "flip-flap" was used much earlier on by another brilliant Brazilian attacker: Roberto Rivelino.

Rivellino did not create the technique either, learning it from former Corinthians team-mate Sérgio Echigo, but he certainly perfected it and used it to beat an Italian defender in the 1970 World Cup final against Italy.

6. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona on the ball for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona is one of the greatest dribblers in the history of football and one of the Argentine's most memorable moves was his turn, which features a drag-back to take the ball away from an opponent's tackle, a body spin to shield the ball and then a second drag-back to complete the turn and continue the run.

Often referred to as the Maradona turn, the move is more commonly called the Marseille turn and was popularised in the 1970s by French striker Yves Mariot. Later, it also became a trademark of Les Bleus legend Zinédine Zidane.

5. Kerlon

Cruzeiro midfielder Kerlon shows off his famous seal dribble during the presentation of a cuddly toy in October 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once considered Brazil's next big thing and even described as a successor to Ronaldinho, Kerlon was the top scorer and best player as the Seleção won the 2005 South American U-17 Championship in 2005. But his career never reached its potential after he suffered two serious knee injuries.

An attacking midfielder who started out at Cruzeiro, Kerlon gained notoriety for his unique seal dribble, which would see him run with the ball balanced on his head. Opposition defenders often took exception to the play, however, and the Brazilian was regularly subjected to fouls when he attempted the move.

4. René Higuita

Rene Higuita performs his iconic scorpion kick for Colombia against England in 1995. (Image credit: Alamy)

Colombian legend René Higuita lit up a goalless friendly against England at Wembley in 1995 by repelling Jamie Redknapp's overhit kick with an extraordinary scorpion kick.

Higuita, nicknamed El Loco ("The Madman"), threw his the body forwards and placed his hands on the ground to lunge his back heels forward and clear the incoming ball. The linesman's flag was already up and Higuita had spent much of the warm-up practising the kick, but still made clean contact to produce an iconic moment which would later feature in the title of the documentary about his life: The Way of the Scorpion.

3. Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Mexico's Cuauhtemoc Blanco under pressure from two South Korea defenders at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuauhtémoc Blanco showcased a unique move at the 1998 World Cup in France. Under pressure from two South Korean opponents, the Mexican forward locked the ball between his feet and jumped in between his adversaries to keep possession.

The move, which became known as La Cuauhtémiña in Mexico, was sometimes referred to as the "Blanco bounce" in English. The forward invented the move as a youth player and used it regularly throughout his career. Against Italy in 2002, it made another appearance on the World Cup stage and also featured in his farewell match for América against Morelia in 2016.

2. Antonín Panenka

Antonin Panenka in action for Czechoslovakia at the European Championship in 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonín Panenka scored the winning penalty for Czechoslovakia against West Germany in the final of the 1976 European Championship – and his kick introduced a technique which has been admired and copied ever since.

In duels after training with Bohemians goalkeeper Zdeněk Hruška for beer or chocolate, Panenka developed a technique which would see him dink the ball down the middle. He perfected it in training, friendlies and used it in a win against Dukla Prague before Euro 1976. But nobody outside his homeland had seen it until he used the technique to beat Sepp Maier and seal the trophy for Czechoslovakia. Maier didn't speak to him for 35 years, but the penalty has been imitated by many of the game's greats since and fittingly, the technique bears his name.

1. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff dribbles past goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali in the Netherlands' win over Argentina at the 1974 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Closely marked by Sweden defender Jan Olsson in a game at the 1974 World Cup, Johan Cruyff feigned a pass and then dragged the ball back behind his standing leg, turned 180 degrees and left the full-back in his wake.

Cruyff was not the first player to perform the trick, but the move – which he later said was improvised in the moment – took his name and was used in the title of his posthumous autobiography, My Turn, published in 2016.