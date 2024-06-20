Poland vs Austria live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

After a narrow defeat to France, Kevin Danso and Austria are looking to get their first points on the board.

Poland vs Austria live stream Date: Friday, June 21



Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT



FREE STREAM: ITVX

Poland took a surprise lead in their opening game against the Netherlands, but they were ultimately beaten 2-1. Realistically, they need a win here to stay in the mix for a place in the knockout rounds.

Austria were also narrowly defeated on matchday one, going down 1-0 to France. They too will view this is a match they need to win ahead of a duel with the Dutch next time out.

Poland vs Austria kick-off and TV channel

Poland vs Austria kick-off is at 5pm BST on Friday, June 21 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

How to watch Poland vs Austria for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Poland vs Austria is free on ITV1 for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Umut Meler of Türkiye will be the referee for Poland vs Austria. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Poland vs Austria will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.