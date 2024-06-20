Poland vs Austria live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Two sides looking for their first points of the tournament

Austria's Kevin Danso plays the ball in his side's match against France in Euro 2024.
After a narrow defeat to France, Kevin Danso and Austria are looking to get their first points on the board. (Image credit: Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Looking for a Poland vs Austria live stream? We've got you covered. Poland vs Austria is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Poland vs Austria live stream

Date: Friday, June 21

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

You can watch a Poland vs Austria live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

You can watch a Poland vs Austria live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 5pm BST on Friday, June 21. Coverage starts at 4.15pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).