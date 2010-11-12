Power of the Jonas Brothers stretches Argentina's weekend

In the world of FÃÂºtbol Para Todos, where all first division games are broadcast live on national TV, we are used to Ã¢ÂÂweekendsÃ¢ÂÂ stretching into the working week in order to fit in all the games.

Kicking off on Friday night and finishing on Monday has, so far, been the longest Ã¢ÂÂweekendÃ¢ÂÂ of football. But this weekend, we enter new territory.

Round 14 will start on Friday night, and end late on Tuesday.

It should be the superclÃÂ¡sico weekend, but there was a hitch. First of all, the presidentÃ¢ÂÂs husband, and former president NÃÂ©stor Kirchner passed away. Given the relationship with AFA, as looked at in this blog, plus the reaction within Argentina to KirchnerÃ¢ÂÂs death, it was probably the correct move to cancel football.

In fact, next season will be called the NÃÂ©stor Kirchner Clausura, in tribute to the ex-president. In the meantime, the fixtures were all pushed back a week.

This is where the hitch occured. In recent weeks, NÃÂºÃÂ±ez has been over run with leather, as Bon Jovi were in town. Then just this week, Sir Paul McCartney has delighted the locals with his 60s repertoire. The very presence of SPM has produced an outbreak of highly gratuitous references to BeatlesÃ¢ÂÂ classics in the press, but clearly computers here donÃ¢ÂÂt have an English-language spell check. Ã¢ÂÂHelp. A need somebodyÃ¢ÂÂ is the worst offender so far.

Anyway, joining the Bon Jovi/SPM roll call to play the River Plate stadium this weekend are the Jonas Brothers.

But, itÃ¢ÂÂs also River v Boca.

So it is that the superclÃÂ¡sico, after much toing and froing which amounted to a contest between the two supergrandes proving who has the grandest one, will be played on Tuesday night.



This is what the Jonas Brothers look like, if you wondered/cared/own a gun



The pitch needs time to recover after all those thousands of teenyboppers, you see.

In the meantime, the rest of the sides will get on with business.

First up is HuracÃÂ¡n Ã¢ÂÂ ColÃÂ³n, where the home fans will be split over how to receive Joaquin Larrivey. Should they a) cheer his every touch after he scored around 40 goals in the second division, helping the side win promotion to top flight. Or should they b), throw the most vile and heinous abuse at the striker whose foul on keeper MonzÃÂ³n went unpunished in the title play-off a year ago between HuracÃÂ¡n and VÃÂ©lez, and from which VÃÂ©lez scored the winner and logically, won the title. We all know which it will be.

The other game to watch for is Quilmes against Godoy Cruz, although youÃ¢ÂÂll have to do so on TV. The game is being played at BanfieldÃ¢ÂÂs ground and behind closed doors.

Quilmes, 13 games without a win, were subjected to attack by their own Ã¢ÂÂfansÃ¢ÂÂ last week after another defeat. The team bus was stoned, while players had their windscreens smashed and scratched as they tried to leave the ground.

Quilmes vice-president, AnÃÂ­bal FernÃÂ¡ndez, who also happens to be the government cabinet chief, admitted this week that he knows who the aggressors are. Ã¢ÂÂThey are two idiots and I hope they are put away for 70 years, and I know one of them very well, heÃ¢ÂÂs a neighbour.Ã¢ÂÂ That what we want to hear! Justice!

Criminals put behind bars! No such luck. FernÃÂ¡ndez continued: Ã¢ÂÂthe issue is that nobody will report them to the police.Ã¢ÂÂ Despite his role at the club, despite his role with the government and despite admitting he knows who they are, FernÃÂ¡ndez himself will not act. Perhaps the large banner held by the Quilmes barra brava which carries the name of his political group has something to do with this. Perhaps not.

Politics aside, Quilmes are in freefall. Godoy Cruz are one of the best sides in the country. ThereÃ¢ÂÂll either be a goal-fest, or a historic win for the Brewers.

Fixtures

FIXTURES Friday 12th Nov HuracÃÂ¡n v ColÃÂ³n, Banfield v Gimnasia Saturday 13th Nov Arsenal v All Boys, Tigre v Estudiantes Sunday 14th Nov Argentinos v San Lorenzo, Quilmes v Godoy Cruz, Independiente v Olimpo, VÃÂ©lez v LanÃÂºs, NewellÃ¢ÂÂs v Racing Tuesday 16th Nov River v Boca.