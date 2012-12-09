Prem Notes: Chopper Mata, dozy Cockerels and a very efficient Man U

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app



Arsenal 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Mikel Arteta has scored with 12 of the 14 penalties he has taken in the Premier League.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ 47% of the passes WBA attempted were in their own half, a league high figure for the weekend.



Aston Villa 0-0 Stoke City

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Stoke had just 2 shots in the entire match, both off target.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Villa were forced into making more clearances (56) than any other side this weekend.



Southampton 1-0 Reading

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Southampton made more unsuccessful passes than any other side this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 102 out of 465 attempts; for comparison, Reading only completed 150 of their 232 (fewer than half their hosts' number of attempts).

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ No team has conceded more second-half goals than Reading this season (19).



Sunderland 1-3 Chelsea

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Fernando TorresÃ¢ÂÂ goal ended a run of 12 hours and 30 minutes without a Premier League goal.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Torres has had 11 shots on target in his last 2 games.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Juan Mata conceded 6 fouls in this game; he had never conceded more than 2 in a Premier League game before. Mata also topped the pass charts in this game, with 53 completed out of 68.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Eden Hazard completed just 1 of the 9 dribbles he attempted in this game.



Swansea City 3-4 Norwich City

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Robert Snodgrass is the first player in the PL this season to assist 2 or more goals and score in the same game.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Michu is the top scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals, and they have come from only 20 shots on target.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Ki Sung-Yueng had the most touches (119) in the Premier League this weekend.



Wigan Athletic 2-2 Queens Park Rangers

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Djibril Cisse completed only 3 passes in his 32-minute appearance in this game.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Wigan players made a league-high 26 interceptions this weekend, no other side managed more than 18.



Man City 2-3 Man United

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Man United produced their worst passing accuracy (73%) in a Premier League game since playing Bolton at home in March 2011.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ The Red Devils are the second team this season to score exactly 3 goals from their only 3 shots on target: Tottenham did it against them earlier in the season.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Man City had more shots on target (9) than any other side this weekend.



Everton 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Spurs have conceded 10 goals in the final 15 minutes of their PL matches this season, a league high figure and 40% of their total goals conceded.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Everton had 20 shots in this game; overall this season, no side has had more shots than them (inc. blocked), 295.



West Ham 2-3 Liverpool

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Mark Noble has converted his last 7 Premier League penalties for West Ham.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ This was the third PL game this season to see 2 own goals, following QPR v Everton and Arsenal v Southampton.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Liverpool had 6 of the 7 highest player pass combinations in this game, topped by Lucas to Joe Allen (completed 16 times). The exception was Kevin Nolan to Noble (11 times, third behind Steven Gerrard to Glen Johnson).



