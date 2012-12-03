Prem Notes: Hammer headers, shot-shy Gunners, long-range Spurs, early-doors Everton and efficient Man United

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

West Ham United 3-1 Chelsea

West Ham managed more shots on target (9) than any other side this weekend. 82% of their efforts were on target. The Hammers won 14 headers in the Chelsea box, more than any other side this weekend. Chelsea had the best tackle success rate this week, 93%.

Arsenal 0-2 Swansea City

Swansea goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel has this season's best Premier League saves to shots ratio (88%), conceding goals from just 4 of the 32 shots that have been fired on target at him. This was the 11th league game out of 15 in which Arsenal have had 5 shots or fewer on target: they have only one 1 of those 11. Santi Cazorla had a round-high 4 shots on target, in fact these were the only 4 shots he attempted. Swansea have scored 22 of their 23 Premier League goals this season from open play.

Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have scored more goals from outside the box in open play than any other PL side this season (4). William Gallas, Tottenham's 17th-minute sub, completed 50 of the 51 passes he attempted in this game.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

Liverpool attempted 19 shots today (excl. blocked). They haven't had more in a single Premier League game this season. By contrast Southampton could only muster 1 shot on target Ã¢ÂÂ their lowest tally in a Premier League game this term. Lucas won a round-high 7 tackles for Liverpool, only losing one of the 8 he attempted overall.

Manchester City 1-1 Everton

Everton have scored 68% of their goals in the first half of games this season Ã¢ÂÂ a league-high proportion. Man City restricted Everton to 4 shots on target; no opposition side have managed to have more than 4 in any of the 15 games that City have played this season. Yaya Toure had 104 touches in this game, a joint-high figure this weekend with Darren Fletcher.

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Aston Villa

Nathan Baker made more clearances/blocks/interceptions (25) than any other player this weekend. Jose Bosingwa attempted a round-high 9 crosses in this match... but only 1 found a team-mate.

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Stoke City

Charlie Adam conceded a round-high 6 fouls against WBA. West Brom conceded fewer shots (5, of which 1 was blocked and only 2 on target) than any other side this week, yet still lost.

Reading 3-4 Manchester United

Reading have conceded more shots against them than any other top-flight team (253) Ã¢ÂÂ but on Saturday they had more attempts, and more on target, than Manchester United. Nicky Shorey created a round-high 8 chances in this game, including 2 assists Ã¢ÂÂ the most chances created by a player in a PL game this season (with Man City's Samir Nasri v Villa and Everton's Leighton Baines v Villa). Reading scored 3 goals within 24 minutes Ã¢ÂÂ something that has never been done against Manchester United in the Premier League; the previous quickest that they have conceded three goals in a PL game was against Aston Villa in Aug 1995 (37 mins). Darren Fletcher had 104 touches in this game, a joint high figure this weekend with Yaya Toure.

Norwich City 2-1 Sunderland

Wes Hoolahan won a round-high 5 fouls in this game. Sunderland had more shots from outside the box (9) than any other side; 6 of these were off target. Sunderland made more unsuccessful passes than any other side this weekend: 108.

