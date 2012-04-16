Premier pub ammo: City's Silva service, shot-shy Sunderland, pass-shy Blackburn

More data mined fromthe Stats Zone app, brought to you by FourFourTwo and Opta.

NORWICH 1-6 MAN CITY

David Silva set up seven shots, the most by a Man City player in the Premier League this season, managing his first assist since 22nd January vs Tottenham.

Carlos TÃÂ©vez has scored four goals from seven shots in his two starts since his Ã¢ÂÂreturnÃ¢ÂÂ.

When TÃÂ©vez and Sergio AgÃÂ¼ero have both started PL games this season, City have averaged 4.3 goals per game. AgÃÂ¼ero completed eight dribbles in this match Ã¢ÂÂ only one player this season has completed more in a PL game this season: Wigan's Victor Moses, on the opening dayÃ¢ÂÂ¦ against Norwich.

WEST BROM 1-0 QPR

Chris Brunt made the most successful passes into the final third of all players on Saturday (24).

SUNDERLAND 0-0 WOLVES

Sunderland have now failed to score in three straight league games, despite having more shots than usual under Martin O'Neill. Since the Ulsterman took over they have averaged 10.8 shots per game (3.2 on target, 1.3 goals); under Steve Bruce earlier this season they averaged 13.5 shots per game this season (4.2 on target, 1.15 goals).

SWANSEA 3-0 BLACKBURN

Blackburn made only 139 successful passes, the lowest total in a Premier League match this season by any side apart from Stoke.

MAN UNITED 4-0 ASTON VILLA

Only three teams have had more shots in a PL game this season than United's 29 against Villa.

