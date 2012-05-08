Premier Pub Ammo: Shaky Szczesny, dead-eye Dempsey, penetrating Petrov...

More data mined fromthe Stats Zone app, yours from FourFourTwo and Opta.

Arsenal 3-3 Norwich City

Alex Song has managed 10 assists in 33 PL games this season, compared to four in 116 league games before this term. Norwich have conceded a goal before half-time in each of their last nine Premier League games. Grant Holt has scored eight goals this season against the Premier League's current top eight sides.

One of NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs goals came courtesy of a Wojciech Szczesny error; overall this season Arsenal have registered 13 errors leading to goals and five own-goals, with that total of 18 self-inflicted goals six higher than any other team in the Premier League.

Arsenal mustered 11 shots on target against Norwich, their joint-highest total in a single Premier League game this season. Norwich scored three goals from just four shots on target, with SzczesnyÃ¢ÂÂs overall saves-to-shots ratio this season now just 63.3%, the third worst of any keeper to play 20+ games.



Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City

Man City have scored a higher percentage of goals in the second-half than any other team in the PL this season (68%). After being pushed forward following Nigel De Jong's 61st-minute introduction, Yaya TourÃÂ© netted his second Premier League brace. TourÃÂ© also set up four shots.



Fulham 2-1 Sunderland

Clint Dempsey Ã¢ÂÂ who became the first American player to reach 50 Premier League goals Ã¢ÂÂ scored his second direct free kick in the league this season; only Sunderland's Seb Larsson has scored more (three).

Danny Murphy made the most passes in the PL this weekend (90). Moussa DembelÃÂ© completed seven dribbles: only three players have completed more in PL games this season. All four of Phil BardsleyÃ¢ÂÂs Premier League goals have been scored from outside the area.



Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Stoke City

Djibril CissÃÂ© has either scored or been sent off in all seven Premier League appearances for Queens Park Rangers.

Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Emmanuel Adebayor has now been involved in 27 goals this season (16 goals and 11 assists), and is just one short of equalling his best campaign (07/08 Ã¢ÂÂ 24 goals, four assists). Tottenham had 19 corners in this match, the most by an away side in the PL since Opta started collecting that data in 2003/04, and the second-most in any PL game after Portsmouth (20 vs Fulham in November 2006).

Villa had just one shot on target in this match. Overall the Villans had just four shots, though this is actually one more than in their first meeting with Spurs this season (three), they didnÃ¢ÂÂt have a single unblocked shot from inside the area.



Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Everton

Wolves didnÃ¢ÂÂt manage a single shot on target, but did manage to avoid equalling SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs record of 10 consecutive home league defeats.

Bolton Wanderers 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom got 10 shots on target, more than they've managed in any PL game apart from the 14 against Wolves in February. Excluding corners (two successful out of four), Martin Petrov made five successful crosses; the only player to manage more in the league this season is Wolves' Matt Jarvis, who has twice completed six.



Manchester United 2-0 Swansea City

United had 28 shots; theyÃ¢ÂÂve only had more in one PL game this season (29 vs Aston Villa in April). Swansea achieved their lowest possession figure of the campaign (40.2%) this season, but Leon Britton completed all 27 passes he attempted.



Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Wigan Athletic

Blackburn had only 29% possession in the first half v Wigan. RoversÃ¢ÂÂ pass completion of 60.9% was their second lowest of the season and the eighth lowest of any team in any Premier League game this season. Paul Robinson has posted the lowest saves to shots ratio in the Premier League this season: 57% (the average is 69%).

Wigan's 20 shots equalled their best in a Premier League away game this season (they also managed 20 at Carrow Road). Franco di Santo created three chances, his best return in a Premier League game this season.





