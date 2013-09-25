The Premier roller coaster

Not every football advert catches our eye, but we liked this one.

The old saying about supporting football teams being a roller-coaster ride was never more amusingly illustrated than in this Carlsberg clip. Fans, players, commentators, stewards, photographers – they're all along for the ride and swept up in it all.

The observant among you might enjoy looking out for recognisable faces - see if you can spot Gareth Southgate, Jimmy Bullard and Robbie Fowler.

"I think the whole thing is very apt actually, it makes sense," Fowler told FFT. "Over the last few years we've seen only two teams competing but I think this year we'll see the Premier League will be more like a roller coaster. It's a bit of a cliché but there's that many teams involved.

"We did well and got it in quite quickly - I'm actually not a bad actor so I was OK actually! We went to a theme park just outside Amsterdam and fortunately the coach I was in was very good.

"I think we only had to go around once, unlike a few others who felt sick after going around three or four times. We were obviously the good guys."