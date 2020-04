Preston intelligence leak arms Owls with lethal trivia

There's a big, sticky controversy in League One, Back of the Net's Paul Watson investigates...



Preston manager Graham Westley was left seething after discovering that members of his squad had leaked valuable information to opponents Sheffield Wednesday, including the clubâÂÂs nickname, record scorer and illustrious early history.

The struggling Lancashire outfit went down 2-0, a result that didnâÂÂt surprise an irate Westley given the crucial confidential information the Owls had managed to gather.

âÂÂYou could tell something was wrong,â Westley explained. âÂÂThe second we got off the coach I swore I could hear one of the Wednesday players talking about Ted HarperâÂÂs club record 37 goals in 1932-33.

âÂÂAnd sure enough, it soon become clear that WednesdayâÂÂs defenders knew our nickname was the Lillywhites and that Ribble Valley Shelving sponsored us between 1990 and 1992.âÂÂ



Preston's 1889 FA Cup winners, all of whom are familiar to the Owls' squad



Gary Madine netted twice to secure the points for Wednesday, but there was controversy surrounding both goals.

âÂÂMadineâÂÂs finishing was excellent,â Westley conceded. âÂÂBut you have to ask yourself whether he would have got into those positions had he not known that in 1888/89 we were the first team to go through an entire season unbeaten?âÂÂ

Not for the first time this season Westley described âÂÂdifferent agendasâ within the dressing room.

âÂÂIt makes life very tough as a manager,â he said. âÂÂPaul Parry, for example, loves throw-ins."

âÂÂGraham Cummins has this thing about beating the traffic, so heâÂÂll always be edging towards the touchline as the final whistle approaches. Then you got Paul Coutts who always likes the score to be a binary number â once it gets to 1-1 heâÂÂll just head for the corner flag. ItâÂÂs tough to get everyone pulling together.âÂÂ