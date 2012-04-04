Preston intelligence leak arms Owls with lethal trivia

There's a big, sticky controversy in League One, Back of the Net's Paul Watson investigates...



Preston manager Graham Westley was left seething after discovering that members of his squad had leaked valuable information to opponents Sheffield Wednesday, including the clubÃ¢ÂÂs nickname, record scorer and illustrious early history.

The struggling Lancashire outfit went down 2-0, a result that didnÃ¢ÂÂt surprise an irate Westley given the crucial confidential information the Owls had managed to gather.

Ã¢ÂÂYou could tell something was wrong,Ã¢ÂÂ Westley explained. Ã¢ÂÂThe second we got off the coach I swore I could hear one of the Wednesday players talking about Ted HarperÃ¢ÂÂs club record 37 goals in 1932-33.

Ã¢ÂÂAnd sure enough, it soon become clear that WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs defenders knew our nickname was the Lillywhites and that Ribble Valley Shelving sponsored us between 1990 and 1992.Ã¢ÂÂ



Preston's 1889 FA Cup winners, all of whom are familiar to the Owls' squad



Gary Madine netted twice to secure the points for Wednesday, but there was controversy surrounding both goals.

Ã¢ÂÂMadineÃ¢ÂÂs finishing was excellent,Ã¢ÂÂ Westley conceded. Ã¢ÂÂBut you have to ask yourself whether he would have got into those positions had he not known that in 1888/89 we were the first team to go through an entire season unbeaten?Ã¢ÂÂ

Not for the first time this season Westley described Ã¢ÂÂdifferent agendasÃ¢ÂÂ within the dressing room.

Ã¢ÂÂIt makes life very tough as a manager,Ã¢ÂÂ he said. Ã¢ÂÂPaul Parry, for example, loves throw-ins."

Ã¢ÂÂGraham Cummins has this thing about beating the traffic, so heÃ¢ÂÂll always be edging towards the touchline as the final whistle approaches. Then you got Paul Coutts who always likes the score to be a binary number Ã¢ÂÂ once it gets to 1-1 heÃ¢ÂÂll just head for the corner flag. ItÃ¢ÂÂs tough to get everyone pulling together.Ã¢ÂÂ