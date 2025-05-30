Friday Football Quiz, episode 65: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Welcome back to yet another Friday Football Quiz.

We're now at episode number 65 of our end-of-the-week trivia test, and as per, we have 20 questions ready to bring you.

Missed any quizzes along the way? Fear not, visit our archive to speed-run your way through all the previous episodes before jumping back into action.

This week's episode is an absolute cracker. With questions on Edgar Davids, the famous Battle of the Bridge in 2016 and even Bolton Wanderers.

We've got 20 questions for you on a wide range of topics. With it being a Friday, we've also decided there's no time limit on this occasion.

Sign in to Kwizly, and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

