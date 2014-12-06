QPR 2-0 Burnley: Who was the last player to score, provide an assist and get sent off in the same game?

The big game at the bottom of the table between two of last season's promoted sides ended in Harry Redknapp's favour at Loftus Road, as QPR saw off Burnley to win 2-0.

FURTHER READING Analysis with Stats Zone

QPR had lost just 1 of their last 6 home league games heading into the game, winning 3 and drawing 2. But Burnley have picked up some form themselves of late, unbeaten in their last 9 matches against QPR in all competitions and on a 4-game unbeaten run that is their longest ever streak without losing in the Premier League era (since 1992).

The game was goalless at half-time as both sides felt each other out without finding the net. But six minutes after the break QPR broke the deadlock through Leroy Fer. The assist came from Charlie Austin, and the in-form striker made it 2-0 in the 74th minute having been set up by Mauricio Isla. Austin is now the Premier League's top-scoring Englishman this season, but it wasn't all joy for the striker: two minutes after scoring he received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Still, it was enough to hand QPR all three points. They move out of the relegation zone and into 17th, while Burnley sit in 19th.

Leroy Fer has netted 2 in his last 3 games for the Hoops, with both goals coming at Loftus Road.

Charlie Austin now has netted 5 goals in QPR’s last 4 league games at Loftus Road.

Austin is also now the top English goalscorer in the top division with 8 goals.

Austin is the first player to score, provide an assist and be sent off in a Premier League game since Marc Antoine Fortune in April 2013.

Indeed, Austin is only the fifth player to complete this dubious hat-trick in Premier League. history, after Mark Viduka, Shaun Bartlett, Bobby Zamora and Fortune.

This is QPR’s fourth win of the season, the same total they managed in their last Premier League season (2012/13).

Burnley have never won a Premier League match in December (D4 L4).

In losing, the Clarets saw their longest ever unbeaten run in the Premier League (4 games) finally come to an end.

QPR have lost just 1 of their last 7 home league games (W4 D2).

Analyse QPR 2-0 Burnley using Stats Zone