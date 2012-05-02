Real Madrid prepare to celebrate, Bilbao fans prepare to turn up late

Not for the first time, itÃ¢ÂÂs the pasillo, rather than the potential end of the Primera title race, that dominates the headlines in the Spanish capital.

For the uninformed, the pasillo is traditional guard of honour given to league champions by opposition players prior to the first match after the league has been won. It was being discussed in squeakily excited terms by the Madrid press as far back as the winter, when Real Madrid were 10 points clear at the top and calculations were being done whether or not Barcelona would have applaud their rivals on to the Camp Nou pitch ahead of their recent clash, as they did in 2008 (see the below video).

Instead, the talk now is of whether it will be another club not exactly enamored with all things Madridista going through the ritual - Athletic Bilbao.

If MÃÂ¡laga beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou in Wednesday's 8pm kick-off, Real Madrid will be officially crowned league champions for the 32nd time without kicking a ball, as their match at San MamÃÂ©s doesn't get under way until 10pm. But as a floppy MÃÂ¡laga have next to no chance of beating Barcelona at the the Camp Nou, Real Madrid will most likely have to do the hard work themselves and defeat Athletic in their own back yard for the sixth time in seven seasons.

MÃÂ¡laga doing their duty and rolling over will spare some Athletic fans missing the first five minutes of the match, with rumours suggesting a group of supporters would boycott the opening stages of the fixture in order to avoid the accursed Ã¢ÂÂpasilloÃ¢ÂÂ. This isnÃ¢ÂÂt simply because they donÃ¢ÂÂt like Real Madrid, it is also a protest against the capital club's president Florentino PÃÂ©rez, who barred the Santiago Bernabeu from being a potential Copa del Rey final venue due to all important toilet repair work at the stadium, and certainly not due to the fact he didn't fancy seeing a certain Catalan club having a party on his patch.

The chance of winning la Liga even saw JosÃÂ© Mourinho breaking his radio silence and giving Aitor Karanka a bit of a rest in the pre-match press conference. However, there may be more quiet to come in the next few weeks if things go alright on the night. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂll do what I always do,Ã¢ÂÂ said the Madrid manager, who is on the brink of winning four league titles in four countries, Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂll be as quiet and hidden as possible.Ã¢ÂÂ



Jose - hidden and quiet, just as promised



ItÃ¢ÂÂs a strategy that Unai Emery would dearly love to adopt however, the under-pressure Primera coach is having to dodge question after question on his immediate future in Mestalla. Valencia are in action at home to Osasuna and looking to take advantage of fourth-placed MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs potential Camp Nou defeat to move three points clear of the southern side. Ã¢ÂÂOur limit is to be third in la Liga,Ã¢ÂÂ reiterated Emery to fans always wanting a bit more. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂll celebrate it and I invite people to celebrate it and enjoy it, too.Ã¢ÂÂ Good luck with that plea to the Valencia fans, says LLL.



ItÃ¢ÂÂs a big evening in the battle for Europa League places (stay awake, please), with Levante away at Zaragoza - who must win to stand any chance of staying up - and AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid at home to nothing-to-play for Real Sociedad, a sure-fire sign of an imminent away victory in the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n, if ever there was one.

The Seville derby is also taking place, although itÃ¢ÂÂs a bit of a Ã¢ÂÂmehÃ¢ÂÂ, mid-table affair this time around, despite Betis having the incentive of being able to go level on points with their neighbours, should they win in the SÃÂ¡nchez PizjuÃÂ¡n. Which would be nice. Rayo will make yet another attempt to pick up the last three points needed to stay up with an away match at Mallorca.

In TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs games, Sporting pretty much sealed their relegation fate with a 3-2 home defeat to the then fourth-from-bottom side, Villarreal, who moved seven points clear of the Asturians with two games to go. Granada moved to the 42 point mark with a victory over Espanyol whilst Getafe drew 1-1 with Racing in a midday kick-off at the Coliseum in front a crowd that managed to reach the four figure mark, quite remarkably.

Wednesday Predictions

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid v Real Sociedad - Home win

Barcelona v MÃÂ¡laga - Home win

Sevilla v Betis - Draw

Mallorca v Rayo - Away win

Zaragoza v Levante - Home win

Valencia v Osasuna - Home win

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - Away win

