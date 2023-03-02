Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Copa del Rey match

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream and match preview, Thursday March 2, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream? We've got you covered. Real Madrid vs Barcelona is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

It's the biggest game in world football! El Clasico returns on Thursday night to showcase one of the most exciting dates in the football calendar once more.

It's been a funny old season for these two clubs. While Barcelona are racing away with the league – standing atop La Liga by seven clear points of Los Blancos – they were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage, and then defeated in the Europa League play-offs by Manchester United.

Real Madrid can't match the record-breaking strides of Xavi's side in the league, but are expected to ease through to the next round of the Champions League after thrashing Liverpool at Anfield. As last year showed, it is never wise to bet against Ancelotti's team in Europe's elite competition.

So the Copa del Rey may well be where bragging rights are won between the two this year. This stage is two-legged, so Madrid will want to assert their dominance this time around, before they head to the Camp Nou in a month.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Form

Real Madrid: DWWWW

Barcelona: LLWDW

Referee

Stadium

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Kick-off and channel

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) shows Copa del Rey in the UK.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) is the rights holder for the Copa del Rey in America.

