Robbie Keane picks himself on managerial debut – and scores only goal for ATK

The 37-year-old was handed the man-of-the-match award after his first game in charge of ATK, having secured the hosts all three points with a brilliant 10th-minute strike.

Keane was placed in charge of ATK last Friday to succeed former caretaker Ashley Westwood. Before that, Teddy Sheringham was in charge but lasted only 10 matches.

On his managerial debut, Keane elected to start himself up front in a two-man strike partnership for the final game of the ISL regular season – and the move paid off. The Irishman was assisted by English midfielder Conor Thomas, who joined ATK in 2017 from Swindon.

Robbie Keane did justice to Conor Thomas’ beautiful pass with this delicate finish! Could this be the Fans’ Goal of the Week?Vote here: March 5, 2018

ATK only finished one place off the bottom of the table in ninth, however, meaning there'll be no play-offs for Keane's side this year.

Post-match, the former Tottenham and Liverpool hitman admitted it had been a challenging season.

"It’s been an experience to say the least," he told reporters. "Overall, there have been a lot of ups and downs but I've enjoyed it. It’s been difficult of course, but I’ve enjoyed it."

With a 100% win record, we suggest Keano gets out of management now while he can. The glory!

See also...

Mark Clattenburg hashairtransplant to cover 'embarrassing' bald spot

Jose Fonte suffers humiliating 8-0 defeat on Chinese Super League debut

In Other News...