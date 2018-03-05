Jose Fonte suffers humiliating 8-0 defeat on Chinese Super League debut

Dalian Yifang invested £50m (before 100% tax on foreign imports) to sign Fonte, plus Atletico Madrid duo Carrasco and Gaitan, hoping that the trio could launch the newly promoted outfit up the table.

However, none covered themselves in glory on Saturday as Dalian lost 8-0 to Shanghai SIPG in their season opener.

Oscar scored a hat-trick, while Hulk also got on the scoresheet in the Shanghai rout. Carrasco and Gaitan had very little involvement up top for the visitors, while Fonte was guilty of committing the foul for Hulk's 37th-minute penalty.

Fonte made 24 appearances for West Ham before moving to China in February, in the hope of bolstering his chances of playing at the World Cup for Portugal. Judging by this display, though, he may already be doubting the merits of such a plan...

