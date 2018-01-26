Teddy Sheringham is sacked by Indian Super League side ATK after just 10 games
After three wins in 10 matches, the former Manchester United and England striker has been sacked by the Indian champions.
Sheringham was appointed manager in July and helped bring Robbie Keane (a boyhood fan, surely) to the club to lead his forward line. But the former Stevenage manager did not have an enjoyable time in Asia as he left his side sitting eighth in the 10-team league.
An official statement read: "ATK team management would like to thank Teddy Sheringham for his services towards ISL Season 4.
"We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours. Ashley Westwood will be the interim head coach."
Fellow Englishman Westwood last managed Bengaluru, but he hasn't got off to a great start as he saw his new side lose 2-1 to Chennaiyin at home on Thursday.
