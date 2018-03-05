Mark Clattenburg has hair transplant to cover 'embarrassing' bald spot

Clattenburg seems to find his name in the headlines for a wide variety of reasons. Whether he's showing off his tattoos, going to an Ed Sheeran concert while breaking FA rules or stopping a match midway through calls to prayer, he seems to know how to grab the media's attention.

Clatts's latest moment in the spotlight comes after he paid tribute to the work of the Medical Hair Restoration Clinic in Manchester, who have covered up an ever-growing bald spot on the top of his head.

The 42-year-old, currently Saudi Arabia's head of refereeing, hailed the clinic set up by Ryan Giggs and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan for restoring his mop to pristine condition.

"I was refereeing in the Premier League and I was embarrassed watching myself back on TV as my hair was receding," he told specialists at MHR Clinic, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I'd been trying to brush it over to hide some of the bald patches. I was frustrated that I was so young and losing my hair.

"It wasn't unexpected because severe hair loss is normal in my family. I was expecting it to happen but I wanted to have a head of hair. The confidence I have now, walking around with a full head of hair from what it was like, is phenomenal.

"I probably take longer to get ready, which frustrates my wife, but now I can style it and gel it and do things with it that I've never been able to do in the past."

Emotional stuff from everyone's favourite ref. (OK, second favourite. Your place is always safe, Mike Dean.)

