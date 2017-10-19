San Diego's NASL team name is NOT an 'Anchorman' reference - unless it is

The new San Diego NASL team has released its name: 1904 FC.

This is apparently a tip of the cap to locals, though it feels like a bit of a reach and could definitely be seen as trying too hard.

We're still suspicious that this may be a nod to the cinematic classic Anchorman and the team and owners (including Demba Ba and Eden Hazard) are just trolling us all.

Great name. Compelling and rich.

The team will begin play in 2018, assuming a lot of things go NASL's way in a legal dispute with US Soccer over second-division sanctioning.

