Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Chelsea 2-3 Burnley

OPTA FACT Chelsea were three goals behind at half-time in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge for the first time ever

Champions Chelsea have suffered a nightmare start to their title defence, as goals from Sam Vokes (two) and Stephen Ward gave Burnley a sensational win over the nine-man Blues.

In a madcap game, Gary Cahill was sent off after 14 minutes for a rash challenge on Steven Defour, a moment from which the hosts couldn't recover. Vokes had a goal disallowed shortly after – but it was an omen for Chelsea. Minutes later Vokes had volleyed in the opener, followed up by a belter from Ward five minutes before the break.

Burnley weren't done: Vokes made it 3-0 before half-time with a header for his second goal of the game. Chelsea substitute Alvaro Morata reduced the deficit with a header of his own within minutes of being introduced off the bench, but Cesc Fabregas was sent off for a second yellow card in the 81st minute.

Somehow the Blues pulled a second back through David Luiz in the 88th minute, but there was to be no dramatic comeback for Antonio Conte's team.

The Italian benched Morata but handed debuts to new signing Antonio Rudiger and 20-year-old attacking midfielder Jeremie Boga. Jack Cork was the only new face in Burnley's team, but the Clarets – who sold key men Michael Keane and Andre Gray over the summer – upset the odds to raid the champions of three points.

Goals: Morata 69', Luiz 88' -- Vokes 24', 43', Ward 39'

Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield

OPTA FACT Huddersfield Town are the first team to see their first-ever Premier League goal come via an own goal

Premier League new boys Huddersfield have three points on the board after a terrific 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Terriers were the better side and got the goals to prove it, with record signing Steve Mounie striking twice after Joel Ward's own goal had given David Wagner's side the lead.

Aaron Mooy, who Huddersfield tied down to a permanent transfer following his terrific loan spell with the Terriers, was involved in both of his side's first-half goals. First, his corner was flicked on by Christopher Schindler and inadvertently turned into the net by Palace's Ward.

Just two minutes later the Australian's brilliant cross was powered home by €13 million man Mounie, who looks like he might just be worth every penny.

Goals: Ward o.g. 23', Mounie 26', 78'

Everton 1-0 Stoke

OPTA FACT Wayne Rooney has now been involved in 300 PL goals (199 scored, 101 assists); only Alan Shearer has been involved in more (324)

Wayne Rooney marked his Premier League return to Goodison Park with a dream winning goal as Everton got their 2017/18 season off to the perfect start.

Rooney brought a dreary game to life on the stroke of half-time when he headed in from Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross, and it was enough to earn the Toffees a deserved three points on Merseyside.

Ronald Koeman started all five of his key summer signings here, with Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez and Rooney all taking their places in the starting XI. Stoke boss Mark Hughes, meanwhile, included new boys Kurt Zouma and Darren Fletcher, with forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting only making the bench.

This was a struggle for the Potters, though – something they might face more often than they'd like this season.

Goal: Rooney 45'

Southampton 0-0 Swansea

OPTA FACT Swansea have failed to score in 6 of their 10 Premier League games against Southampton

No goals in a horrible game at St Mary's, as Southampton toiled without fruition despite a late flurry of pressure, and Swansea failed to manage a shot on target.

Saints' new signing Mario Lemina was an unused substitute on the south coast, as was Swans new boy Roque Mesa, but there was a start up front for Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham who'll be hoping this isn't a sign of things to come for his spell in south Wales.

Yawn indeed.

Watford 3-3 Liverpool

OPTA FACT Liverpool failed to win an opening day Premier League game for the first time since 2012/13

Miguel Britos denied Liverpool an opening-day win with a last-gasp 93rd-minute equaliser for Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Hornet twice led in this six-goal thriller, opening the scoring through Italian striker Stefano Okaka's header, only for Sadio Mane to draw the visitors level on the half-hour mark. But Watford were back ahead within three minutes when Abdoulaye Doucoure finished from close range, which meant Marco Silva's side went in ahead at half-time.

But Liverpool came out fighting after the break, and grabbed an equaliser 10 minutes into the second half after Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes brought down Mohamed Salah in the area. Roberto Firmino stepped up to convert the penalty – and then it got even better for Jurgen Klopp's side as they took a 3-2 lead via Salah.

But Klopp's 100th competitive game wasn't to end the way he wanted. Having squandered numerous chances to secure the win, Liverpool were punished deep into injury time when Uruguayan defender Britos headed in a late leveller.

Goals: Okaka 8', Doucoure 32', Britos 90' -- Mane 29', Firmino 55', Salah 57'

West Brom 1-0 Bournemouth

OPTA FACT Only Chelsea (22) have scored more set-piece goals (excl. pens) in the Premier League since August 2016 than West Brom (21)

Tony Pulis ended a positive week by watching his side claim a first-day win over Bournemouth, after signing a new contract with the Baggies on Friday.

His new signing Ahmed Hegazi proved he'll fit right in at The Hawthorns by heading in a winning debut goal from Chris Brunt's set-piece to give West Brom a deserved lead on 30 minutes.

Jermain Defoe came off the bench having not been deemed fit enough to start for Bournemouth, but not even the Cherries' new goal machine could salvage anything for Eddie Howe's side who go home disappointed.

Goal: Hegazy 31'