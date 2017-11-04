Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

West Ham 1-4 Liverpool

Liverpool have notched back-to-back victories for only the second time this season after a convincing win over West Ham at the London Stadium.

The main damage was done in three mad first-half minutes as Mo Salah finished off a blistering counter-attack for the Reds, before centre-back Joel Matip stabbed in from a corner to double the Reds' advantage.

Slaven Bilic will once again be nervously considering his future after another feeble display from the Hammers, who were booed off at half-time and then failed to capitalise on their 55th-minute goal.

The hosts thought they'd found a route back into the game via Manuel Lanzini's neat finish - only for Liverpool to score straight from kick-off when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted past Joe Hart at the second time of trying.

It was four when the Reds capitalised on space all over the pitch with 15 minutes remaining; Mane raced forward and eventually clipped a cross to the back post, where a criminally unmarked Salah had time to bring the ball down and lash home past Joe Hart.

Goals: Lanzini 55' -- Salah 21', 75', Matip 24', Oxlade-Chamberlain 56'

Huddersfield 1-0 West Brom

West Brom failed to take advantage of having an extra man for half an hour, as Huddersfield held firm for a 1-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Rajiv van la Parra netted a stonking winner on the stroke of half-time, striking a sweet effort from 25 yards that flew into the net beyond an unmoved Ben Foster - his first Premier League goal.

Things were complicated for the Terriers in the 57th minute, though, when Christopher Schindler - already on a booking - foolishly caught Ahmed Hegazi late to earn his marching orders from referee Roger East.

That triggered a triple substitution from West Brom boss Tony Pulis, who brought on Salomon Rondon, James McClean and Matt Phillips for Hal Robson-Kanu, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Gareth McAuley. But it didn't have the desired effects, and the Baggies came away with nothing on an afternoon where Gareth Barry played against his 46th different team in the Premier League (bear in mind there have only ever been 49).

Goal: Van La Parra 45' • Red card: Schindler 57'

Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth soared out of the bottom three with a hugely welcome last-gasp victory over Newcastle at St. James' Park.

Defender Steve Cook headed in the 92nd-minute winner for Eddie Howe's strugglers, earning them a second win from their last three Premier League games.

Newcastle had the better of things in the first half and will be disappointed not to have taken advantage of their pressure, and were made to pay in the dying embers when Cook finished a fine period of pressure from the visitors to steal the points on Tyneside.

Goal: S. Cook 90+2'

Southampton 0-1 Burnley

Burnley brought their away points tally to 11 for the season with a late 1-0 win at St. Mary's - already four more than they managed in the whole of 2016/17.

The Clarets stole all three points through Sam Vokes's header with nine minutes remaining, having rode waves of pressure for much of the game. Ben Mee and James Tarkowski were excellent once again, continuing their fine form in 2017/18.

Southampton have now failed to score for the fourth time in seven home games this season, putting manager Mauricio Pellegrino under yet more pressure.

Goal: Vokes 81'

Stoke 2-2 Leicester

Peter Crouch scored his third Premier League goal off the bench this season as Stoke twice came from behind to draw against Leicester.

Crouch replaced Ramadan Sobhi in the 69th minute - joining Shola Ameobi as the joint-record holder for Premier League substitute appearances (142) - and headed home the equaliser within four minutes, stealing a march to the near post and converting Xherdan Shaqiri's corner.

Shaqiri himself had levelled things up with a cool finish in the first half, six minutes after Vicente Iborra lashed home a loose ball from a corner to hand Claude Puel's side the lead.

Leicester made another breakthrough on the hour mark when Riyad Mahrez slalomed his way infield to score a fine solo goal, but the Foxes' fine work was undone by supersub Crouch with 17 minutes remaining. Earlier this season, the former England striker resuced a point for Stoke in August's 1-1 draw with West Brom, then scored a late winner off the bench against Southampton in late September.

Goals: Shaqiri 39', Crouch 73' -- Iborra 33', Mahrez 60'

Swansea 0-1 Brighton

Brighton moved five points above the drop zone with a slender victory over Swansea in south Wales, consigning their hosts to a fifth defeat in their last six Premier League matches.

The Seagulls struck the game's only goal midway through the first half when Glenn Murray kneed in a scruffy close-range opener from Anthony Knockaert's cross - his fourth goal in his last three Premier League appearances.

Swansea huffed and puffed to no avail in the second half, as Chris Hughton's side contained their struggling rivals to walk away with all three points.

Goal: Murray 29'

