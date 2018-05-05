Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Everton 1-1 Southampton

OPTA FACT Nathan Redmond's goal was his first in the Premier League this season, with what was his 40th shot of the campaign

Southampton threw away a one-goal lead at Goodison Park, as Tom Davies' deflected strike in second-half stoppage time earned Everton a point. Saints looked set to move two points clear of the drop zone after Nathan Redmond headed home Cedric Soares' cross in the 56th minute, but Davies' effort denied them victory after Maya Yoshida was sent off.

A draw was enough for Mark Hughes' men to move out of the bottom three on goal difference, while Everton's failure to win confirmed Burnley's place in the Europa League next season.

Goals: Davies 90+6' -- Redmond 56'

Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea

OPTA FACT Swansea have failed to score in over half of their away games this season (10 blanks in 19 matches)

Swansea slipped into the relegation zone following their 19th defeat of the season at Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser's first-half strike made the difference at the Vitality Stadium, as the Swans' winless run stretched to seven matches.

Bournemouth's victory moves them up to 12th place, level on points with Crystal Palace and Newcastle. A top-half finish is not yet out of the question for Eddie Howe's men, who finish the campaign at Burnley next weekend.

Goals: Fraser 37'

Leicester 0-2 West Ham

OPTA FACT Only Paolo Di Canio (47) and Carlton Cole (41) have scored more Premier League goals for West Ham than Mark Noble (37)​

West Ham secured Premier League survival and piled the pressure on Claude Puel with a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium. The Hammers were on top for much of the first half and had their reward when Joao Mario broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, before Mark Noble added a second with a brilliant volley after the interval.

Leicester are now without a win in five league games, and manager Puel is likely to receive further criticism for this defeat. West Ham, meanwhile, are safe after their first away triumph since January.

Goals: Mario 34', Noble 64'

Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace

OPTA FACT Palace are the first team to avoid relegation from the top-flight despite losing their opening seven league games since Liverpool in 1899-00

Stoke were relegated to the Championship after losing at home to Crystal Palace. Xherdan Shaqiri's deflected free-kick gave the hosts the advantage shortly before half-time, but James McArthur rounded off a fine Palace counter-attack to level the scores in the 68th minute.

The Potters struggled to create chances despite knowing they realistically needed a win to keep their survival hopes alive, and it was the visitors who looked the more likely to grab the game's decisive third goal. Their attacking intent was rewarded when Patrick van Aanholt slid the ball past Jack Butland to condemn their opponents to the second tier and secure Palace's top-flight status.

Goals: Shaqiri 43' -- McArthur 68', Van Aanholt 86'

Watford 2-1 Newcastle

OPTA FACT Pereyra has scored three goals in his last five PL games, more than he had in his previous 29 (two)

Watford won their first game in eight to move level on points with opponents Newcastle. Roberto Pereyra opened the scoring with just 118 seconds on the clock, the Argentine sidefooting the ball home after being picked out by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Andre Gray then doubled the home side's lead in the 28th minute, but Troy Deeney missed the chance to make it three when his penalty was saved by Martin Dubravka. Ayoze Perez halved the deficit 10 minutes after the restart, but Watford held on for a long-overdue win.

Goals: Pereyra 2', Gray 28' -- Perez 55'

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

OPTA FACT Darren Moore has taken 11 points from the 15 available during his time in charge of West Brom

West Brom kept their slim survival hopes alive with a dramatic defeat of Champions League-chasing Tottenham. Neither side was able to make the breakthrough within the 90 minutes, but Jake Livermore's stoppage-time goal against his former club earned the Baggies their third win under caretaker boss Darren Moore.

It is still likely to be a case of too little, too late for Moore's men, while Spurs' top-four fate is still in their own hands ahead of upcoming Wembley assignments against Newcastle and Leicester.

Goals: Livermore 90+2'