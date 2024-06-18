Scotland vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Tartan Army go again against the in-form Nati in Cologne

Scotland's Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson and Billy Gilmour applaud the fans after Euro 2024 defeat to Germany.
Scotland will hope to give their fans something to applaud second time out. (Image credit: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)
Looking for a Scotland vs Switzerland live stream? We've got you covered. Scotland vs Switzerland is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Date: Wednesday, June 19
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer 

watch a Scotland vs Switzerland live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Scotland vs Switzerland live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm on Wednesday, June 19. Coverage starts at 7.30pm on BBC One, with extra build-up on the iPlayer from 7.00pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

