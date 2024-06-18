Scotland vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Scotland will hope to give their fans something to applaud second time out.

Looking for a Scotland vs Switzerland live stream? We've got you covered. Scotland vs Switzerland is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Scotland vs Switzerland live stream Date: Wednesday, June 19

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Scotland need a result on Wednesday to give themselves anything more than a (not very good) puncher's chance of reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time. Steve Clarke's side were on the wrong end of the worst opening-game defeat in European Championship history against Germany – they were three down and reduced to 10 men by the interval and went on to lose 5-1. "We're better than that," said Clarke in fronting up to the media. Time to show it.

Switzerland's first match of Euro 2024 could scarcely have been much different. From the moment Kwadwo Duah opened the scoring in the 12th minute against supposed dark horses Hungary, the result was never in doubt, with Breel Embolo coming off the bench to secure a 3-1 win in injury time. The Monaco forward has only just recovered from an ACL tear last August and looked fresh in holding the ball up for Murat Yakin's side. Another win and progress to the last 16, where they're regulars, will again be assured.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Scotland vs Switzerland kick-off and TV channel

Scotland vs Switzerland kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday, June 19 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland for FREE in the UK

You can watch a Scotland vs Switzerland live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm on Wednesday, June 19. Coverage starts at 7.30pm on BBC One, with extra build-up on the iPlayer from 7.00pm. Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Scotland vs Switzerland is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into iPlayer as you usually would, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up the BBC iPlayer and watch the stream.

Referee

Ivan Kružliak of Slovakia will be the referee for Scotland vs Switzerland. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Scotland vs Switzerland will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.