Scousers, gangbangers, Berlusconi and dodgy refs

Spring has sprung at last Ã¢ÂÂ a time for good weather, sugary pagan rituals and, above all, new beginnings.

Yes, the May issue of FourFourTwo is hitting the shelves with a look inside the new Liverpool. We speak to the men behind the rebirth to see whatÃ¢ÂÂs still to come.

And, predictably enough, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all. For the first time since their moves to the Kop, superstar strikers Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez reveal all, in major interviews inside FFTÃ¢ÂÂs glossy pages.

But if reading about the RedsÃ¢ÂÂ revival doesnÃ¢ÂÂt rev your engine, or youÃ¢ÂÂre after something a little more nostalgic, take a look at this monthÃ¢ÂÂs One-on-One with Bert Trautmann. The Manchester City legend talks Prisoner of War camps, breaking his neck and the odd bit of football in one of the most fascinating responses weÃ¢ÂÂve ever had to your questions.

Back to the present, and itÃ¢ÂÂs a different kind of jail for Gangbangers FC. We reveal the incredible story behind the Californian football team made up of members from rival gangs. TheyÃ¢ÂÂre not bad at footy either Ã¢ÂÂ when theyÃ¢ÂÂre not on trial for murder...

How does it feel to be ÃÂ£10 million in debt, bottom of the table and having to travel 1,500 miles for two games? We find out, as we take the party bus with Plymouth fans on their epic successive trips to Hartlepool and Carlisle Ã¢ÂÂ all with a 10-point deduction hanging over them.

Referees are under more scrutiny than ever, but that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean youÃ¢ÂÂll have heard of these shockers: FourFourTwo tracks down the stories behind the 30 maddest reffing moments EVER.

Did you know Silvio Berlusconi invented modern football? Read the full story of how the Premier League owes everything to the Milan president and Italian filth merchant.

Talking of politics, thereÃ¢ÂÂs none in football, you know. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs what the head of PalestineÃ¢ÂÂs FA tells us, as his country prepares for its first ever competitive international on home soil. Unconvinced, we head into the warzone to find out.

This tasty and tantalising issue of FourFourTwo was put together with the help of John W Henry, Kenny Dalglish, Damien Comolli, Steve Claridge, David Wheater, Bert Trautmann, Jimmy Armfield, Demba Ba, Peter Reid, Kevin Sampson, Ian Rush, Wesley Sneijder, Johnnie Jackson, Bobby Zamora, Ben Foster, Peter Hooton, Luis Suarez, Marcelo Balboa, Tony Cottee, John Aldridge, Jamie Redknapp, Sasa Ihringova, Peter Schmeichel, Frank Lampard, John Berylson, Jamie Carragher, Scott Loach, Mick Wadsworth, Michel Salgado, Andy Carroll, Franco Baresi, Darren Bent, Angel di Maria, Ugo Monye, Greg Thompson, Lee Sharpe, Adrian Ã¢ÂÂJackpotÃ¢ÂÂ Lewis and actor David Tennant.

Check out the new digital version Ã¢ÂÂ or stick with the print version

