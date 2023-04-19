Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Thursday 20 April, 8pm BST

Looking for a Sevilla (opens in new tab) vs Manchester United (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Sevilla vs Manchester United is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United still have work to do if they're reach the Europa League semi-finals, after spectacularly throwing a 2-0 lead against Sevilla to draw the first leg of their quarter-final tie 2-2.

Late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire cancelled out Marcel Sabitzer's first-half brace at Old Trafford last week, making United's visit to Andalucia trickier than it might have been. And Erik ten Hag and co. know all about testing trips to the city of Seville: they met strong resistance from Real Betis in the last 16 (although they did hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg on that occasion).

For Sevilla, who have lifted the Europa League / UEFA Cup a record six times – all in the last 17 years – winning this competition is their only realistic way into Europe at the end of a season which has seen them struggle badly in La Liga compared to previous campaigns. And they have knocked United out of Europe before: in the last four of the 2019/20 Europa League – which they won.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Sevilla boss Jose Luis Mendilibar will have to make do without right-back Gonazlo Montiel, who is suspended after picking up his third European booking of the season in the first leg – the hosts otherwise have a full complement of players at their disposal.

As for United, their injury list has grown after they lost Lisandro Martinez – who's been ruled out for the rest of 2022/23 – and Raphael Varane in the first leg. Donny van de Beek is also out for the season, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho remain sidelined for this clash. Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are both doubtful; Bruno Fernandes is banned after picking up his third European booking this term last week.

Form

United's comfortable 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Sunday made it three victories from four games in all competitions – and five from seven. Erik ten Hag's side currently sit third in the Premier League.

Sevilla are also putting a little run together, having recorded two wins and two draws since Mendilibar succeeded the sacked Jorge Sampaoli in the dugout. The hosts won 2-0 away to Valencia in La Liga last time out.

Stadium

Sevilla vs Manchester United will be played at the 42,714-capacity Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville.

Kick-off and channel

Sevilla vs Manchester United kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 20 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

