South American greats who never won the Copa America

Pele and Diego Maradona at an awards ceremony in Italy in 1987.

South American football is fiercely competitive and its unique rivalries frequently boil over in the brutal CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign.

That tournament sees the 10 nations face each other home and away in a league format which lasts for two whole years.

And those rivalries are renewed every few years in the Copa America as South America's finest battle it out for continental supremacy. After the World Cup, it is the most prestigious prize for a footballer from South America.

Yet many South American greats have been unable to get their hands on the famous trophy. Here, a look at some legends who never won it...

32. Willington Ortiz

Willington Ortiz in action for Colombia against Brazil in 1977. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Willington Ortiz played as a forward or winger in the 1970s and 1980s and is considered one of the greatest players in the history of Colombia.

At club level, Ortiz won championships with Millionarios and America de Cali. He represented Colombia in three editions of the Copa America in 1975, 1979 and 1983. In the first of those, he helped Los Cafeteros to the final against Peru, which was decided in a play-off after one win apiece in the first two matches.

31. Alberto Spencer

Alberto Spencer poses for a picture ahead of a match between Uruguay and England in London in May 1964. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alberto Spencer played in the 1950s and 1960s, but remains the all-time top scorer in the Copa Libertadores with 54 goals in a record which may never be beaten.

Spencer represented Ecuador and Uruguay at international level. In 1959, Ecuador withdrew from a South American Championship they had been due to host and organised a tournament of their own later in the year. Spencer appeared in that one and scored against Paraguay, but the hosts finished fourth as Uruguay took home the title. Later, after a successful career in Uruguay where he won eight league titles and three Copa Libertadores crowns with Peñarol, Spencer went on to play for La Celeste as well.

30. Elias Figueroa

Former Chile defender Elias Figueroa in 2005. (Image credit: Alamy)

One of Chile's all-time greats, Elias Figueroa was named South American Footballer of the Year three times in a row in the mid-1970s.

A sweeper or centre-back, Figueroa won 47 caps in a long international career between 1966 and 1982. He captained Chile to third place at the South American Championship in 1967 and was part of the team which reached the final in the 1979 Copa America.

29. Juan Sebastian Veron

Juan Sebastian Veron in action for Argentina against Peru in a World Cup qualifier in November 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Sebastian Veron won 72 caps for Argentina between 1996 and 2010 and played for the likes of Lazio, Inter and Manchester United in a successful career.

The midfielder appeared in only one Copa America, starting in the Argentina team which reached the final in 2007, losing 3-0 to fierce rivals Brazil.

28. Paolo Guerrero

Paolo Guerrero in action for Peru against Chile at the 2024 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paolo Guerrero made his international debut in 2004 and the former Bayern Munich, Hamburg, Corinthians and Flamengo forward is one of Peru's greatest-ever players.

Guerrero has played in five Copa America campaigns for Peru, scoring 13 goals in the first four of those and playing his last at the age of 40 in 2024. With Guerrero in the team, Peru finished second in 2011 and 2015 and reached the final in 2019, when he scored in a 3-1 loss to Brazil.

27. Marco Etcheverry

Bolivia's Marco Etcheverry and team-mate Julio Baldivieso celebrate a goal at the Copa America in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Bolivia's best-ever players, Marco Etcheverry won 71 caps for La Verde between 1989 and 2003, scoring 13 goals.

The attacking midfielder helped Bolivia qualify for the 1994 World Cup and played in five Copa America campaigns with his national side. He scored twice as Bolivia reached the final of the 1997 edition on home soil, losing 3-1 to Brazil in La Paz.

26. Carlos Alberto

Brazil's Carlos Alberto tackles Italy's Sandro Mazzola in the 1970 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Alberto captained Brazil to World Cup glory in 1970 and scored his side's famous fouth goal in the final against Italy at the Estadio Azteca.

The legendary defender won over 50 caps for his country, but never played at a Copa America as Brazil withdrew from the tournament in 1967 and sent a largely inexperienced squad to the 1975 edition.

25. Alvaro Recoba

Alvaro Recoba celebrates a goal for Uruguay against Chile in June 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented forwards of his generation, Alvaro Recoba made over 250 appearances for Inter between 1997 and 2008, scoring 72 goals.

Recoba made his Uruguay debut in January 1995, but was not included in the squad for the Copa America that year as La Celeste won the title. He scored against Peru in the 1997 Copa and helped Uruguay reach the semi-finals in 2007.

24. Pablo Aimar

Pablo Aimar celebrates after scoring for Argentina against the United States at the Copa America in 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Argentina's most gifted playmakers, Pablo Aimar won 52 caps for the Albiceleste in a 10-year international career between 1999 and 2009.

Aimar was part of the Argentina team which reached the final of the Copa America in 2007. He was also a runner-up in the 2005 Confederations Cup.

23. Gerson

Gerson is about to score for Brazil against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Often described as the "brain" of the legendary Brazil team which won the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, Gerson was awarded the Silver Ball for the tournament's second-best player (behind Pele).

One of the best passers in football history, Gerson won 70 caps for Brazil and scored 14 goals. But during his time, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) did not seem too interested in the South American Championship. He was not called up as Brazil picked a young team in 1963 and the Seleção withdrew from the 1967 tournament. There was no Copa in 1971 amid an exodus of South American players to Europe and Gerson played his last international match in 1972.

22. Roberto Ayala

Argentina's Roberto Ayala (right) vies for the ball with Peru's Andres Mendoza at the 2004 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Ayala is one of Argentina's greatest-ever defenders and the former Valencia and AC Milan centre-back won over 100 caps for the Albiceleste between 1994 and 2007.

Ayala captained Argentina's Under-23 team to Olympic gold as an "overage" player at the 2004 Games in Athens, but never got his hands on a major honour with the senior side, finishing as a runner-up in the Copa America in 2004 and 2007 and also in the 2005 Confederations Cup.

21. Marcelo

Marcelo in action for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcelo won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid and added a Copa Libertadores crown to his collection of silverware after returning to Brazil with Fluminense.

But the decorated left-back never even played in a Copa America for Brazil. Not selected by Dunga for the 2015 tournament or for the Copa America Centenario the following year, the former Real Madrid favourite also missed the 2007 and 2011 editions. He was then surprisingly snubbed by Tite in 2019 as Brazil won the title and last played for his country in 2018.

20. Daniel Passarella

Argentina captain Daniel Passarella lifts the World Cup trophy in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Passarella was Argentina's captain for their first-ever World Cup win in 1978 and although he did not play due to illness in 1986, he remains the only Argentine player to have won the tournament twice.

Considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, Passarella played in just one Copa America with Argentina and scored twice in four matches as the Albiceleste were knocked out in the group stages.

19. Tostao

Tostao in action for Brazil. (Image credit: Alamy)

A forward or attacking midfielder for Brazil in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Tostao scored an impressive 32 goals in just 54 appearances for his country.

Tostao helped Brazil win the World Cup in 1970, but suffered a detached retina in 1971 and was forced to retire the following year. During his time with the national team, only one South American Championship (it became the Copa America in 1975) took place and Brazil withdrew from that tournament in 1967.

18. Marcelo Salas

Chile's Marcelo Salas (right) competes with Uruguay's Pablo Garcia in the semi-finals of the 1999 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcelo Salas scored 37 goals for Chile in 70 appearances and formed a deadly striker partnership with Ivan Zamorano.

His best football for Chile came between 1994 and 2001, after which he was restricted by injuries. Salas played in two editions of the Copa America and helped La Roja reach the semi-finals in 1999.

17. Carlos Tevez

Argentina's Carlos Tevez vies for the ball with Brazil's Juan in the final of the 2004 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Tevez played 76 times for Argentina and scored 13 goals, but his international career was bookended by Copa America final defeats.

A runner-up in the 2004, 2007 and 2015 editions of the continental competition, Tevez finished his Argentina without a major honour for the senior side, but did help the Under-23 team win Olympic gold in Athens in 2004.

16. Ivan Zamorano

Ivan Zamorano on the ball for Chile against Colombia at the 1999 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Chile's greatest-ever players, Ivan Zamorano scored 34 goals for his country in 69 appearances between 1987 and 2001.

Zamorano scored five goals for Chile as La Roja finished third in the 1991 Copa America and added three more en route to the semi-finals in the 1999 edition.

15. Jose Luis Chilavert

Jose Luis Chilavert in action for Paraguay against Ecuador at the Copa America in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

South American Footballer of the Year in 1996 and named World's Best Goalkeeper on three separate occasions by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), Jose Luis Chilavert was one of the best of his generation.

Chilavert won a series of titles with Velez Sarsfield at club level, including four league championships, a Copa Libertadores and an Intercontinental Cup. But the Paraguay legend was unable to get his hands on any silverware with his national team. He played in the Copa America in 1991, 1993 and 1997 and was capped 74 times by Paraguay overall.

14. Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano celebrates an Argentina goal against Paraguay at the 2015 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Mascherano won gold medals with Argentina's Under-23 team at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, but never picked up a major honour with the senior side.

Mascherano won 147 caps between 2003 and 2018 and appeared in five finals, but lost them all. Those included four at the Copa America – in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016.

13. Careca

Careca in action for Brazil at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Brazil's best strikers in the 1980s and early 1990s, Careca won 64 caps for his country and scored 30 goals.

The former Napoli forward was part of the squad which lost the 1983 Copa America final to Uruguay, coming on as a substitute in the second leg, and missed the 1989 tournament through injury as Brazil ended a 40-year drought in the continental competition.

12. Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti (right) competes for the ball with Brazil's Edu in the final of the 2004 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Zanetti amassed over 140 caps for Argentina in a 17-year international career between 1994 and 2011.

The legendary full-back was a starter in the 2004 and 2007 Copa America finals, but was on the losing side to Brazil in both. He played in five editions of the tournament overall and never did win a major honour with Argentina.

11. Socrates

Socrates in action for Brazil against Argentina at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Socrates is one of Brazil's all-time greats and the cerebral playmaker was a key member of the 1982 World Cup side.

Unusually for a player of his talent and particularly in Brazil, Socrates did not win a major honour for club or country. In the Copa America, he helped Brazil finish third in 1979 and then to the final in 1983, when the Seleção lost over two legs to Uruguay.

10. Juan Roman Riquelme

Juan Roman Riquelme celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Colombia at the Copa America in 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Argentina's great modern-day number 10s, Juan Roman Riquelme won 51 caps for the Albiceleste and scored 17 goals.

A gold medal winner at the 2008 Olympics as an "overage" player, Riquelme was a Copa America finalist the previous year as Argentina lost out to Brazil in Venezuela. He cut short his international career due to disagreements with coach Diego Maradona in 2009.

9. Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Paraguay in the 2015 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gonzalo Higuain is remembered by most football fans more for his missed chances – especially in big finals for Argentina – than for the ones he scored.

But Higuain netted 31 goals in 75 appearances for Argentina and came so close to winning honours with his national team. A World Cup runner-up in 2004, he was also a losing finalist in the 2015 Copa America and again in the Copa America Centenario the following year.

8. Kaka

Kaka celebrates after scoring for Brazil in the 2005 Confederations Cup final against Argentina. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaka won 92 caps for Brazil between 2002 and 2016, but none of those appearances came at the Copa America.

The attacking midfielder asked to be left out of the squad in 2007 to focus on his fitness and Brazil went on to win the title. In 2011, he was on the way back from injury and was not selected. In 2015, he was part of Dunga's preliminary 30-man list but was ultimately cut. And despite being called up as an injury replacement for Douglas Costa ahead of the Copa America Centenario in 2016, he was forced to pull out due to a muscle problem.

7. Jairzinho

Jairzinho with Brazil at the 1974 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jairzinho scored seven goals at the 1970 World Cup, converting in every game en route to the title in Mexico.

A right winger who was considered an heir to Garrincha with both Botafogo and Brazil, he played at a time when the nation's Football Federation (CFB) did not seem to care about the Copa America and never featured in the competition.

6. Carlos Valderrama

Carlos Valderrama in action for Colombia against Greece at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A gifted playmaker in a memorable generation of Colombian players, Carlos Valderrama was named South American Footballer of the Year in 1987 and 1993.

Valderrama helped Colombia to third place at the Copa America in 1987, 1993 and 1995. He played his last international game in 1998 and was not involved as Colombia won the continental competition for the first time in 2001.

5. Zico

Zico on the ball for Brazil against New Zealand at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest players in Brazil's history, Zico was a gifted playmaker who won 71 caps and scored 48 goals for his country in the 1970s and 1980s.

A key part of the entertaining Brazil team at the 1982 World Cup, the Flamengo legend never won a major honour at international level. He helped Brazil to third place at the 1978 World Cup and also at the Copa America the following year.

4. Mario Kempes

Mario Kempes celebrates after scoring for Argentina in the 1978 World Cup final against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mario Kempes was Argentina's hero at the 1978 World Cup, finishing the tournament as top scorer and netting twice as the hosts beat the Netherlands 3-1 in the final.

Kempes only played in the Copa America once, in 1975, when Argentina were knocked out of the competition following the second phase.

3. Garrincha

Garrincha in action for Brazil against Wales at the 1958 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time World Cup winner with Brazil in 1958 and 1962, Garrincha played a pivotal part in the second of those triumphs as Pele missed most of the tournament through injury.

Six of the winger's 50 Brazil caps came at the Copa America (known as the South American Championship at the time) – two in 1957 and four in 1959. Brazil finished as runners-up on both occasions.

2. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona in action for Argentina against Uruguay at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and to the final again four years later, but ended his career without a Copa America crown.

The legendary number 10 played in three editions of the tournament, going out in the first round in 1979 before finishing fourth in 1987 and third in 1989. He was not involved in the Argentina squad which won it in 1993.

1. Pele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pele famously won three World Cups for Brazil, but the legendary forward didn't win the Copa America in his extraordinary career.

Top scorer in the 1959 edition, which was called the South American Championship in those days, Brazil went unbeaten but lost out to hosts Argentina in a league format. With the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) showing minimal interest, Pele never played in the continental competition again.