South American greats who never won the Copa America

By
published

A closer look at some of the biggest legends in South American football who never got their hands on the Copa America...

Pele and Diego Maradona at an awards ceremony in Italy in 1987.
Pele and Diego Maradona at an awards ceremony in Italy in 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

South American football is fiercely competitive and its unique rivalries frequently boil over in the brutal CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign.

That tournament sees the 10 nations face each other home and away in a league format which lasts for two whole years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.