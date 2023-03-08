Sporting CP v Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Sporting CP v Arsenal live stream and match preview, Thursday 9 March, 5.45pm GMT

Sporting CP v Arsenal is on BT Sport in the UK.

Fresh off an exhilarating Premier League win over Bournemouth, Arsenal must now turn their attention to the Europa League with a trip to Sporting CP.

The Gunners came from two goals behind to beat the Cherries with the last kick of the game on Saturday.

That saw Mikel Arteta’s side maintain their five-point gap over Manchester City at the top of the table, but they are straight back into the thick of things with a midweek trip to Lisbon.

Sporting dropped into this competition after finishing third in their Champions League group, behind Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt, and beating Midtjylland in the play-off round.

Arsenal won their Europa League group to progress directly to the last 16 stage, pipping PSV, Bodo/Glimt and Zurich to top spot.

Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT.

Team news

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is a doubt, while Gabriel Jesus is still out, as is Mohamed Elneny.

Manuel Ugarte is suspended for Sporting, while Daniel Braganca misses out through injury.

Form

Sporting CP: WWWWD

Arsenal: WWWWL

Referee

Stadium

Sporting CP v Arsenal will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Kick-off and channel

Sporting CP v Arsenal kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 9 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

