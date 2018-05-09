Stuttgart players share €200,000 with club's staff after upturn in Bundesliga form

Stuttgart pulled off an emphatic 2-0 victory over high-flying Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Mario Gomez scoring twice despite Santiago Ascacibar getting sent off in the 65th minute.

The Baden-Württemberg side have been in strong form over recent weeks, winning three games in a row to give themselves an outside chance of landing the final Europa League place in sixth. In the second half of the season, Tayfun Korkut's men have racked up an impressive 31 points.

To celebrate their upturn in form, Stuttgart's players have come together to commend those behind the scenes by giving €200,000 (£175,500) away to 200 of the club's employees.

Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner announced the move alongside VfB CFO Stefan Heim, and it was confirmed by a club representative to German broadcaster Südwestrundfunk.

A lovely gesture indeed. And it's not even Christmas...

