Successful managers who started in non-League

Martin O'Neill got started in management with Grantham Town and went on to win multiple titles at Celtic

Some managers go straight in at the very highest level of the game – think Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta; others have to commence their coaching journey in the lower reaches of the pyramid.

The latter applies to every gaffer here – all of whom eventually coached in at least the second tier of English or Scottish football, and most of them in the top flight.

These are some of the most successful managers who started out in non-League…