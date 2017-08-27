Sunday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

OPTA FACT

Liverpool ran riot at Anfield as Arsenal were put to the sword in another hapless defensive display. The only surprise here was that the scoreline wasn't greater in the Reds' favour after a rampant performance which should have reaped greater rewards against a disorganised Gunners defence.

Wenger had welcomed back Alexis Sanchez from injury and benched new signing Alexandre Lacazette, but that argument quickly became irrelevant as the Frenchman's side paid for their shoddy defensive efforts. Wing-backs Hector Bellerin (left) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (right) were ran ragged by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane respectively, while central midfielders Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey came under heavy fire for their less-than-workmanlike approaches.

Roberto Firmino scored the opener with a glancing header on 17 minutes, before Mane doubled the advantage shortly after by finishing sublimely from a slick Liverpool counter-attack. The excellent Salah got in on the action just before the hour mark when he nicked possession from Bellerin and raced upfield on the break before finishing coolly past Petr Cech.

That wasn't the end of Arsenal's misery, though, as Liverpool scored a third goal on the counter. This time it was started by fine work from Firmino, who released Emre Can through the middle. The German spread play wide to Salah, who flighted in a cross for substitute Daniel Sturridge to finish off.

Liverpool's fluid attacking was devastating but this, frankly, was Arsenal at their very worst.

Goals: Firmino 17', Mane 24', Salah 57', Sturridge 77'

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

OPTA FACT

Chelsea posted a second consecutive victory which suggested that fears about their troubles may have been grossly exaggerated.

Many worried for the Blues' title defence after opening-day disaster against Burnley, but Antonio Conte's side were far superior against Everton at Stamford Bridge and looked fine value for their win to nil. Ronald Koeman's visitors barely troubled Thibaut Courtois - it was the 87th minute before the Belgian had to make a save.

Alvaro Morata was at the heart of things again for Chelsea, teeing up Cesc Fabregas for the game's opener just before the half-hour mark, and then heading in Cesar Azpilicueta's cross to make Conte's half-time team talk easy. Fabregas, who replaced Tiemoue Bakayoko in the starting XI, has now had a hand in 14 goals in his last 13 league appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Goals: Fabregas 27', Morata 40'

Tottenham 1-1 Burnley

OPTA FACT

New Burnley signing Chris Wood's 92nd-minute equaliser earned Burnley a point at Wembley, cancelling out Dele Alli's second-half opener. The New Zealand hitman grabbed a late debut goal for the buoyant Clarets after some poor Spurs defending - the striker's first since scoring for Leicester against Everton in August 2014.

Tottenham midfielder Alli had capitalised on a moment to forget from Clarets stopper Ben Mee, who fell over trying to clear a corner and duly allowed his opponent the chance to sweep home from four yards.

Mauricio Pochettino's dominated possession but struggled to make their chances count - in the end only four of their 24 shots were on target.

It was another goalless August game for Harry Kane, who'll see his unwanted record continue for another season at least as he now prepares to join up with the England squad later this week.

Goal: Alli 49', Wood 90'

West Brom 1-1 Stoke

Peter Crouch proved supersub for Mark Hughes, as the beanpole striker nodded in an 77th-minute equaliser to earn Stoke a point at The Hawthorns.

Jay Rodriguez had broken the deadlock in a tight game only 16 minutes before, converting Allan Nyom's excellent cross at the back post. But Crouch capitalised on a horrible mix-up between West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi and goalkeeper Ben Foster, knocking in a simple finish after Hegazi's mishit inside the box.

Saido Berahino and Darren Fletcher were both facing their former club, while Baggies new boy Gareth Barry was in for hsis 630th Premier League appearance – putting him only two behind Ryan Giggs in the all-time list.

Goals: Rodriguez 61' - Crouch 77'

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com