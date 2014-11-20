Survey suggests Everton fans most level-headed in the Premier League
By Nick Harper
FourFourTwo and Forza Football have surveyed 200,000 fans of Premier League clubs to gauge their confidence in their team's manager, players and chairman/owner. Here, Nick Harper picks through the findings to see how Everton fans' mood has changed over the season...
The most level-headed followers in Premier League football can be found at Goodison Park, based on the stats we have here. Roberto Martinez entered the season with a healthy 85% confidence rating amongst Everton fans.
That figure dropped as low as 73% in September, on the back of the 3-6 home defeat to Chelsea, but it’s slowly risen up to 86% at the last count, in line with Everton’s slow rise up the table.
Confidence in the squad has followed a similar trajectory, entering the season at 82%, dropping to a low of 74% after the Chelsea defeat but slowly rising up to 85% as we currently stand, with Everton 10th and climbing (and above Liverpool).
Predictably, chairman Bill Kenwright has gone from 73% to 60% to 75% over the course of the season so far, suggesting a club at peace with itself.
