Survey suggests Everton fans most level-headed in the Premier League

The most level-headed followers in Premier League football can be found at Goodison Park, based on the stats we have here. Roberto Martinez entered the season with a healthy 85% confidence rating amongst Everton fans.

That figure dropped as low as 73% in September, on the back of the 3-6 home defeat to Chelsea, but it’s slowly risen up to 86% at the last count, in line with Everton’s slow rise up the table.

Confidence in the squad has followed a similar trajectory, entering the season at 82%, dropping to a low of 74% after the Chelsea defeat but slowly rising up to 85% as we currently stand, with Everton 10th and climbing (and above Liverpool).

Predictably, chairman Bill Kenwright has gone from 73% to 60% to 75% over the course of the season so far, suggesting a club at peace with itself.

