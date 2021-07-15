Team GB Olympics 2020 football squad: full women's team

The Team GB Olympics 2020 football squad is in Tokyo to challenge for medals this summer.

Manager Hege Riise, who won gold for Norway in 2000, has selected a strong squad led by three captains – Steph Houghton, Sophie Ingle and Kim Little.

Four of the players, including Houghton and Little, have previous experience of the Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals nine years ago.

The current squad is dominated by English players, who take up all but three of the available places, with two Scots (Caroline Weir and Little) and a sole Welsh representative (Ingle).

With the exception of Houston Dash defender Rachel Daly, the rest of the squad compete in the Women’s Super League.

There are 10 players from Manchester City, five from champions Chelsea, and four from Arsenal, who finished third last season.

Everton and Manchester United contribute one player each – goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and forward Ella Toone respectively.

There has been one change from the original squad, with Karen Bardsley dropping out through injury to be replaced by Carly Telford.

Team GB have been drawn in Group E alongside Chile, Canada and hosts Japan, who finished as runners-up to the USA in 2012.

Goalkeepers: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Sandy MacIver (Everton)

Defenders: Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Kim Little (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Forwards: Ellen White (Manchester City), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United)