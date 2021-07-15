Olympics 2020 football: Who is the Team GB women’s captain?

Three captains have been announced for the Team GB women’s football squad competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Taking advantage of the wealth of experience in her squad, Hege Riise has confirmed that captaincy duties will rotate between Steph Houghton, Sophie Ingle and Kim Little.

Houghton, a centre-back who captains Manchester City and England, has won 121 caps for her country in a distinguished career.

She also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, scoring in all three group games before they were knocked out by Canada in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea’s Ingle is the only Welsh player in the squad and has been captaining her country for the last six years.

She helped Emma Hayes’ side to the WSL title and the final of the Champions League last season, where they lost 4-0 to Barcelona.

Little is one of two Scottish players competing in Tokyo, alongside Caroline Weir, and wears the armband for Arsenal.

An attacking midfielder, she has scored 59 goals in 140 games for Scotland, and was also part of the last Team GB squad.

“We are fortunate to have so many experienced and talented players in our squad and we think of ourselves as a ‘leaderful’ team, where every individual brings their own leadership strengths to the group,” said Riise.

“However, Steph, Sophie and Kim will lead the way on the pitch. This is a very close group on and off the pitch and I have been so impressed how they have all come together.

“We have had a great reception here in Japan and we are fully focused on doing our best for Team GB.

When you get to an Olympics you realise you are part of something very special and I know the players and support team are determined to give everything they can.”