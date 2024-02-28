In the final decade of the 20th century, the USA went football crazy. First, they hosted the 1994 World Cup; then, in 1996, a new professional league launched in the States: Major League Soccer (MLS).

Players from all over the world came to play in the competition during its infancy – from the most prominent American stars, to some of the biggest names in the global game.

Here, FourFourTwo counts down the best MLS players of the 90s...

33. Eddie Lewis (San Jose Clash)

Eddie Lewis went on to have a successful career in England with the likes of Fulham, Leeds and Preston North End – but it all started for the winger in MLS, with the San Jose Clash (the San Jose Earthquakes today).

Included in the 1999 MLS Best XI and selected for that year’s All-Star Game, the 82-cap USA international provided 35 assists in 115 appearances for the Clash.

32. Eduardo Hurtado (LA Galaxy, MetroStars)

One of Ecuador’s greatest players of all time, imposing striker Eduardo Hurtado began his MLS career with a bang, scoring 21 goals for the LA Galaxy in the league’s inaugural campaign, en route to the MLS Cup final (the championship game).

He never quite hit the same heights in the States after that – but he did reach the play-offs again in 1998, this time with the MetroStars.

31. Digital Takawira (Kansas City Wizards)

Vitalis ‘Digital’ Takawira: it’s one of the great football names – and the Zimbabwe international was one of the great MLS strikers of the competition’s formative years.

Takawira registered 35 goal contributions across the 1996 and 1997 seasons, going on to make 103 MLS appearances for the Kansas City Wizards in total.

30. Uche Okafor (Kansas City Wizards)

After spells in Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal and Israel, Nigeria defender Uche Okafor continued his globetrotting career by joining the Kansas City Wizards in 1996.

Picked in the ninth round of the first ever MLS draft, Okafor saw out his playing days with the Wizards, making over 100 MLS appearances.

29. Frank Yallop (Tampa Bay Mutiny)

English-born Canadian international Frank Yallop spent the first 13 years of his career with Ipswich Town, appearing in the inaugural Premier League season of 1992/93.

The defender also got to play in the very first edition of MLS. Drafted 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Mutiny, Yallop helped the Florida outfit to the 1996 Supporters’ Shield for the best regular season record and made 88 MLS appearances in all.

28. Diego Sonora (Dallas Burn, MetroStars, D.C. United)

After winning five league titles with Boca Juniors in his native Argentina, defender/midfielder Diego Sonora swapped South America for North in 1996, beginning his MLS adventure with the Dallas Burn.

Named as an MLS All-Star in each of his first three seasons in the league, Sonora got his hands on the championship with D.C. United in 1999.

27. Jorge Campos (LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire)

Eccentric but brilliant, Mexican icon Jorge Campos was one of the most instantly recognisable goalkeepers of the 90s (ok, the garish kits helped with that, but still).

Having joined LA Galaxy – where he outrageously wore the number nine shirt – at the outset of MLS, Campos moved to Chicago Fire in 1998 – and did the double of MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup, making the All-Star Game for the third year out of three.

26. Welton (New England Revolution, LA Galaxy, Miami Fusion)

A versatile Brazilian forward who shares his name with villages in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire (put that in your pub quiz knowledge bank), Welton notched 39 goals and contributed 27 assists across the first four seasons of MLS.

Voted an MLS All-Star during his time with the New England Revolution and LA Galaxy, he later had spells back in Brazil and, er, Norway.

25. Lubos Kubik (Chicago Fire)

Capped more than 50 times by Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic, Lubos Kubik moved to MLS in 1998, joining the Chicago Fire.

And he made quite an impact in the States, winning MLS Defender of the Year in his first campaign, and making the Best XI in each of his first two.

24. Martin Machon (LA Galaxy)

Signed by the LA Galaxy in 1997, Guatemalan midfield great Martin Machon enjoyed two strong seasons in MLS before the end of the decade.

A record of six goals and 14 assists during the 1998 campaign – when he helped the Galaxy reach the play-offs for the second year running – saw him feature in the All-Star Game.

23. Frankie Hejduk (Tampa Bay Mutiny)

Another regular USA international who moved to Europe after impressing in MLS, Frankie Hejduk starred at wing-back as the Tampa Bay Mutiny won the 1996 Supporters’ Shield.

Hejduk’s strong showings continued over the next two seasons, with Bundesliga big boys Bayer Leverkusen snapping him up after the 1998 World Cup.

22. Leonel Alvaraz (Dallas Burn, New England Revolution)

Capped 101 times by Colombia, Leonel Alvarez was coming to the end of his international career when he joined the Dallas Burn ahead of MLS’ launch.

And the curly-maned defensive midfielder certainly gave it his all Stateside, making the 1996 MLS Best XI – and playing in the 1996 and 1998 All-Star Games.

21. Mo Johnston (Kansas City Wizards)

Five years on from his furore-sparking move to Rangers, ex-Scotland striker Mo Johnston made a considerably less controversial switch to the Kansas City Wizards.

Across the first four seasons of MLS, the former Watford, Celtic and Everton striker bagged 26 goals and set up a further 16 – and appeared in three All-Star Games.

20. Walter Zenga (New England Revolution)

A Serie A champion and two-time UEFA Cup winner at Inter Milan in the late 80s and early 90s, legendary Italian goalkeeper Walter Zenga finished his career in MLS, spending the 1997 and 1999 seasons with the New England Revolution (either side of a brief foray into acting).

An MLS All-Star in both of those campaigns, Zenga once celebrated a Revolution goal by making out with girlfriend pitchside – leaving his net empty and almost conceding straight from the restart.

19. Raul Diaz Arce (D.C. United, San Jose Clash, Tampa Bay Mutiny)

El Salvador’s record goalscorer, Raul Diaz Arce was an MLS champion with D.C. United in each of the league’s first two seasons – finding the net 23 times in 1996.

Selected for the 1997. 1998 and 1999 All-Star Games, Diaz Arce saw out the 90s with spells at the San Jose Clash and Tampa Bay Mutiny.

18. Brad Friedel (Columbus Crew)

Before establishing himself among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, Brad Friedel proved his worth on home soil, making 38 MLS appearances for the Columbus Crew (having previously played in Europe with Galatasaray and Brondby).

In 1997, Friedel was voted MLS Goalkeeper of the Year – and his performances caught the eye of Liverpool, who paid almost £2m for his services.

17. John Harkes (D.C. United, New England Revolution)

The first American to play in the Premier League – where he turned out for Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham and Nottingham Forest – 90-time USA international midfielder John Harkes returned home for the start of MLS, signing for D.C. United.

And he couldn’t have got off to a better start, captaining D.C. to successive MLS Cups in 1996 and 1997 – before being traded to the New England Revolution in 1999.

16. Eddie Pope (D.C. United)

One of D.C. United’s greatest ever players, Eddie Pope began his professional career in 1996 and spent it all in MLS.

Capped 82 times by the USA, the ever reliable centre-back – who was voted 1997 MLS Defender of the Year – was among D.C’s key men as they lifted three of the first four MLS titles.

15. Jeff Agoos (D.C. United)

One of the most-capped players in the history of the American national team, Jeff Agoos was a rock at the back for D.C. United as they dominated their way to three MLS championships between 1996 and 1999.

Included in the 1997 and 1999 Best XIs, Agoos also helped D.C. to victory over Copa Libertadores winners Vasco da Gama in the 1998 Interamerican Cup.

14. Brian McBride (Columbus Crew)

A steady scorer during MLS’ first four seasons, popular USA striker Brian McBride notched 38 goals for the Columbus Crew from 1996 to 1999.

An All-Star in all four of those campaigns, McBride also won the 1998 MLS Goal of the Year Award for a fine strike against the Chicago Fire.

13. Joe-Max Moore (New England Revolution)

A free-scoring striker, Joe Max-Moore averaged almost a goal every other MLS game for the New England Revolution in the 90s, striking 37 times in 77 league outings.

The 100-cap USA international’s impressive form caught the eye of Premier League Everton, who swooped to sign him in the autumn of 1999.

12. Roy Lassiter (Tampa Bay Mutiny, D.C. United)

The inaugural MLS Golden Boot winner after plundering 27 goals in 30 games for the Tampa Bay Mutiny in 1996, Roy Lassiter was one of the deadliest strikers of the league’s early seasons.

Capped 34 times by the USA, Lassiter notched another 10 goals for the Mutiny in 1997 – then enjoyed 18-goal campaigns for D.C. United in 1998 and 1999, lifting the title in the latter.

11. Mauricio Cienfuegos (LA Galaxy)

One of El Salvador's best ever players, attacking midfielder Mauricio Cienfuegos saw out his career with the LA Galaxy.

A 1998 Supporters' Shield winner, Cienfuegos made it into the 1996, 1998 and 1999 MLS Best XIs, scoring 27 goals and providing 40 assists across the league's first four seasons.

10. Stern John (Columbus Crew)

Stern by name and a stern challenge for defenders by nature, Stern John racked up 44 goals in 55 games for the Columbus Crew over the course of the 1998 and 1999 MLS seasons – scooping the Golden Boot in the former.

Trinidad and Tobago’s all-time leading scorer by an absolute mile, John played in two All-Star Games before heading to Europe to join Nottingham Forest.

9. Tony Meola (MetroStars, Kansas City Wizards)

At a time when the USA was producing its fair share of good goalkeepers, the experienced Tony Meola still stood out. Number one for the national team at the 1994 World Cup, he began his MLS journey with the MetroStars in 1996.

A participant in the first three MLS All-Star Games, Meola – who was traded to the Kansas City Wizards in 1999 – kept 21 clean sheets in 99 league games between 1996 and 1999.

8. Peter Nowak (Chicago Fire)

Named the Chicago Fire’s MVP on three occasions, Polish midfielder Piotr ‘Peter’ Nowak is regarded as an all-time great of MLS, making it into the league’s tenth anniversary Best XI in 2005.

A 1998 double winner with the Fire, Nowak scored six goals in each of his first two MLS campaigns, also laying on 20 assists during that time.

7. Alexi Lalas (New England Revolution, MetroStars, Kansas City Wizards)

Thanks to his unmistakable ginger hair and goatee combo, Alexi Lalas was one of the most instantly recognisable footballers of the 90s – and the towering centre-back was one of the USA’s very best.

A four-time All-Star, the inimitable Lalas starred for the New England Revolution, MetroStars and Kansas City Wizards, making 110 MLS appearances from 1996 to 1999.

6. Jason Kreis (Dallas Burn)

Up there with the leading scorers in MLS regular season history, Jason Kreis found the net 48 times for the Dallas Burn across the 1996 to 1999 campaigns.

In 1999, Kreis became the first American player to MVP – and the first player to clock 15 assists in a single MLS season.

5. Marcelo Balboa (Colorado Rapids)

Named in the CONCACAF Team of the Century, Marcelo Balboa is undoubtedly one of the USA’s best ever players, earning 127 caps for his country.

And he spent the vast majority of his club career in the States, swapping Leon of Mexico for MLS’ Colorado Rapids in 1996 – and going on to make 99 league appearances before the decade was out, and playing in three All-Star Games.

4. Cobi Jones (LA Galaxy)

One of the States' finest footballers of all time, legendary midfielder Cobi Jones was an MLS original, joining the LA Galaxy following stints in England and Brazil with Coventry City and Vasco da Gama.

An MLS All-Star in each of MLS’ first four seasons, Jones – who spent the remaining 11 years of his career with the Galaxy – was nominated for 1998 MVP, having played a key role in his side’s Supporters’ Shield victory.

3. Carlos Valderrama (Tampa Bay Mutiny, Miami Fusion)

The greatest haircut in football history? Carlos Valderrama’s trademark blond mop has to be a contender – and the Colombian hero has to go down as one of the greatest players in MLS history.

Winner of the league’s inaugural MVP Award – and nominated the following year – the superbly graceful playmaker won the 1996 Supporters’ Shield with the Tampa Bay Mutiny, and made the 1996 and 1997 MLS Best XIs.

2. Preki (Kansas City Wizards)

Born in Serbia, Predrag Radosavlijevic aka Preki became a legend in the States, bringing his midfield brilliance to MLS with the Kansas City Wizards and representing the USA on 28 occasions.

Golden Boot winner and MVP for the first time in 1997, Preki was heavily involved at the sharp end of the pitch during MLS’ first four seasons, recording 101 goal contributions (47 goals and 54 assists) in 114 appearances.

1. Marco Etcheverry (D.C. United)

The midfield maestro with a marvellous mullet, all-time Bolivian great Marco Etcheverry ran the show for D.C. United as they took MLS by storm in the late 90s.

An MVP runner-up in 1997 – when he won his first of three league titles in four years – the dazzling Etcheverry got his hands on the prize the following year, having provided 19 assists in a campaign for the second time – among a total of 66 in 97 MLS games from 1996 to 1999.