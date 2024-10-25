It's important to know the cheapest 88-rated players you can buy in EA FC 25, not just because some of them make fantastic additions to your team, but also because Squad Building Challenges (SBC) help you get better players through rewards.

We've been playing EA FC 25 for a while now – and with new SBCs almost daily and amazing packs to earn including Icons and Heroes, there’s always a need to buy high-rated players at cheap prices. Need more high-rated cheap players? Check out our list of the EA FC 25 cheapest 87-rated players.

So, if you're trying to build that next SBC and need to find cheap 88-rated players, don't worry - we've got you covered.

Cheap 88-rated players

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team has a live market which means the prices continuously fluctuate depending on the time of day and the promos in the game. That said, the price of these cheap 88-rated players will likely fluctuate as a whole, so this list should remain throughout the game as the cheapest way to get the highest rated cards.

At the time of writing there's a Max 88-rated Hero card SBC which requires an 84,85, and 86-rated team. Using these 88-rated players is a great way to boost the team rating for SBCs alongside lower rated players under the threshold. For example, If I need to submit an 87-rated team, 88-rated players + 86-rated players could end up cheaper than a full team of 87-rated players.

This year, even players like the GOAT himself, Lionel Messi, can be found for under 20,000 coins, so if you want to try him out rather than submit an SBC you can do that too.

Here are the cheapest 88-rated players in EA FC 25:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The cheapest 88-rated players in EA FC 25 Player Team Rating Price Bernardo Silva Manchester City 88 ~16,500 Ruben Dias Manchester City 88 ~16,500 Guro Reiten Chelsea 88 ~16,500 Wendie Renard Lyon 88 ~16,500 Debinha KC Current 88 ~16,500 Gregor Kobel Dortmund 88 ~16,500 Ederson Manchester City 88 ~16,500 Irene Paredes Barcelona 88 ~16,500 Marie Katoto PSG 88 ~16,500 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 88 ~16,500 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 88 ~17,250 Christiane Endler Lyon 88 ~16,000 Beth Mead Arsenal 88 ~16,250 Patri Guijarro Barcelona 88 ~16,500 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon 88 ~16,000 Lionel Messi Inter Miami 88 ~16,750 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 88 ~17,250

These prices will fluctuate throughout the lifespan of EA FC 25 but the specific players should remain the cheapest 88-rated cards on the market

EA FC 25 SBC tips

EA FC 25 Front Cover with Jude Bellingham (Image credit: EA)

Now that you know the cheapest 88-rated cards, it’s worth going over some tips for completing SBCs in EA FC 25.

The most important thing to remember is you don't need to complete every single SBC, be wise with your choices and you won't waste coins on players or packs you don't need. All SBC rewards are untradeable, so the last thing you want is to be stuck with players you don't want *ahem* Peter Crouch *ahem*.

I also recommend waiting for quiet times to buy 88-rated players for SBCs, the price can vary by around 4,000 coins depending on the time of day, so if you buy at the right time you can save a lot of cash. The best time to buy these high-rated cheap players is usually on a Monday or Tuesday after the end of the Weekend League.

And last but not least, use the SBC Duplicate Storage feature that is brand new to EA FC 25. This feature allows you to keep up to 100 duplicate players in your club to help complete those pesky SBCs. Simply tap L1/LB on the player selection scene when inputting a player and you'll see all your duplicates. It's really handy and means you never need to discard a high-rated duplicate again.