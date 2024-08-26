Ultimate Team in EA FC 25: Five changes players have been waiting for

Ultimate Team is the most popular way to play EA FC and with just under a month until the launch of EA FC 25, we're going to take a look at the new additions to this year's competitive game mode.

From new additions like Rush to changes that the community has been begging for like SBC Storage, EA FC 25 is set to improve everyone's most loved and hated way to play FIFA.

In this article, we've picked out the five biggest changes coming to Ultimate Team and as the launch of the game approaches on September 27, it's fair to say we can't wait!

EA SPORTS FC 25 | Official Ultimate Team Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

1. Social FUT

Computer generated Phil Foden skips over CGI Trent Alexander-Arnold in the rendered EA FC 25 rain (Image credit: EA)

Ultimate Team has always lacked good ways to play with friends, but this year in EA Sports FC 25 that all changes. Rush 5v5 is a new mode that allows you to team up with three friends and take on other players from around the world to gain rewards and improve your Ultimate Team squad.

It's an incredibly fun way to play Ultimate Team, allowing you to show off your best Player Items without playing a traditional 1v1 game of FIFA. Whether you want to play with Team of the Week Bellingham or try out some skilful silver cards, Rush has ever-changing game requirements to let you try your favourite players in a completely different game mode. Each Rush match will earn you Rush Points which you can then use in exchange for new items for your main 11-a-side Ultimate Team squad.

We fully expect Rush to become one of the most popular ways to play Ultimate Team this year and can't wait until the game launches to take to the smaller pitch.

2. A tactics overhaul

(Image credit: EA)

FC IQ in EA FC 25 adds a new AI model that is powered by real-world data to make the game more realistic than ever before.

In this year's game, managers will have presets that match their tactics in real life allowing you to replicate Slot, Pep, or Arteta should you choose to do so. This new element will allow players to try out playstyles that match their favourite teams in real life and adapt them to create new ways to play.

Each player in Ultimate Team will have a Player Role that impacts the way each card performs on the pitch. Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, can play as a Falseback, a Fullback, a Wingback, and an Attacking Wingback. Players will be able to choose between different Player Roles for each player to fit their tactical approach.

The best new addition from FC IQ is the ability to personalise and share tactics online via a QR Code. We've seen similar implementations in games like Football Manager, allowing players to hone in on tactics and find the best way to dominate online.

3. Duplicate storage, finally

CGI footage from EA Sports video game EA FC 25 (Image credit: EA Sports)

If you've ever played Ultimate Team you'll know how annoying untradeable duplicates can be. Picture this: You've packed Messi in an SBC and added his untradeable card to your team. In a moment of magic, you pack him again only to realise this new card is also untradeable. In the past, you'd have to discard Messi and lose one of the best players in the game in exchange for nothing. This year, you'll be able to store the duplicate and use the card in SBCs, ideal for players who don't want to spend money on the game and grind to the ultimate squad.

SBC Storage can hold up to 100 untradeable items and you can access it directly from a tab inside each SBC.

4. Draws and relegations

The EA FC 25 Rush Arena (not named after Ian) (Image credit: EA)

Scored a last-minute equaliser to earn a hard-fought draw? Now you'll get a point to help climb the Rivals ladder. The new system is the same as real-life football: Three points for a win, one point for a draw, and nothing for a loss. By adding points for draws, the game hopes to get rid of that frustrating feeling where a 90-minute battle ends up giving you nothing in return.

Additionally, relegations have been added in Division 1 and Division 2 so you can't get stuck playing against players that are just too good. This is a brilliant change that will mean players don't get stuck in the higher divisions where they get battered every single match. EA has also announced that there will be fewer checkpoints throughout Rivals, making you need to chain together wins to move up the ladder.

5. No more contracts

Jude Bellingham celebrates alongside his Real Madrid teammates (Image credit: EA Sports)

Contracts have existed since the very beginning of Ultimate Team, but they are now a thing of the past. EA FC 25 completely discards contracts meaning you don't need to worry about buying new ones or having loads in your club.

This change should make for a much more streamlined gameplay loop where player and manager cards no longer need any power-ups to use them. Fans of Ultimate Team can breathe a sigh of relief.

When can we play EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 launches on September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Opt for the Ultimate Edition to gain access on September 20.

FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.

