Team GB Olympics 2020 football kit: what they'll be wearing in Tokyo this summer

Team GB’s footballers will be wearing a new kit, designed by Adidas, as they compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Unlike in London nine years ago, Great Britain won’t have a men’s team taking part this time, but the women’s side are one of the favourites to win a medal.

They have a strong squad packed with established WSL stars, including Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Fran Kirby and Ellen White.

This experienced core is complemented by some exciting young talent, such as Manchester United’s Ella Toone and Manchester City duo Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway.

The team will be wearing an Adidas kit, featuring a bold Union Jack design, which was unveiled back in May.

It features cooling technology to help the players perform at their best in testing circumstances, with Tokyo set to host one of the hottest Olympics on record.

The kit is also made with sustainability in mind, using recycled polyester to help save resources and decrease emissions.

Team GB are managed by Hege Riise, who previously helped Norway to an unexpected gold in the Sydney Olympics, beating Brazil in the final.

They have been drawn in Group E alongside Canada, Chile and hosts Japan, who finished as runners-up in 2012.

Riise’s side get their campaign underway against Chile on 21 July, the opening day of the Olympic games.

They then face a strong Japan side three days later, before their final group match against Canada on 27 July.

The top two from each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, alongside the two best third-placed teams.

This is only the second time that Great Britain have had a women’s football team competing at the Olympics and they are confident of progressing further than they did in London.

After topping their group with nine points, Team GB lost 2-0 to Canada in the quarter-finals at the City of Coventry Stadium.