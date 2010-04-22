The Tiger, the circus and the referees

'El que no llora no mamaÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂdonÃ¢ÂÂt ask, donÃ¢ÂÂt getÃ¢ÂÂ

VÃÂ©lez coach Ricardo Ã¢ÂÂel TigreÃ¢ÂÂ Gareca had a moment this week that verged on the Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm not a racist, butÃ¢ÂÂ¦Ã¢ÂÂ Now, there may have been no Big Ron-isms from The Tiger, but he did say one thing, only to backtrack right after the comma.

Ã¢ÂÂI have great respect for Argentine referees,Ã¢ÂÂ said Gareca, adding that everyone makes mistakes and he has nothing personal against the men in black, nicely setting himself up for the big BUTÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ¦but VÃÂ©lez is mixed up in a strange situation.Ã¢ÂÂ

According to Gareca, the situation is this - VÃÂ©lez are being victimised for winning the league title a year ago.

The provocation for this outburst came just a few days back. VÃÂ©lez were beating Racing 1-0, before their youngster Ricky ÃÂlvarez was sent off for dissent in the 68th minute.

Seven minutes later Racing equalised. Two minutes after that the Academy took the lead. And five minutes after taking the lead, they extended that lead to 3-1.

The game was total chaos. Rubber bullets were unleashed on the rioting fans up in the stands, while several fans not throwing seats at each other were finding missiles to launch at VÃÂ©lez players.

Gareca was convinced everything was going against his side. It was only when he saw the blood pouring down MatÃÂ­as CahaisÃ¢ÂÂ face that he accepted that Racing werenÃ¢ÂÂt just time-wasting.

After being sent of by Javier Collado for dissent, Gareca took little time to suggest that there is an anti-VÃÂ©lez campaign under way and his side are being punished.

Technically speaking, it is Gabriel Brazenas who is being punished. He has not taken charge of a game in nine months, or, to be precise, since the game in which VÃÂ©lez were crowned league champions.

Brazenas was the referee who didnÃ¢ÂÂt award HuracÃÂ¡n a free-kick for a blatant full-studded foul on their keeper, and while their stopper laid sprawled out on the pitch, VÃÂ©lez grabbed the winner, and the title.

For many, HuracÃÂ¡n were robbed of the league title, but Gareca is having none of it. Ã¢ÂÂWe won the title legitimately, we were the best side with the best record,Ã¢ÂÂ he argued this week, before returning to the theme of his criticism. Ã¢ÂÂThere are rules that need to be followed, or else this will turn into a Roman Circus.Ã¢ÂÂ

Gareca is not alone in thinking something is up with the referees. LanÃÂºs may have grabbed a point against CÃÂ³lon at the weekend, but the club are far from happy with the ref from that game either.

Ã¢ÂÂWhy do you want my opinion, if you all saw what happened out there?Ã¢ÂÂ asked Luis ZubeldÃÂ­a after the game, before giving his opinion anyway. Ã¢ÂÂThe last three times Faraoni has refereed ColÃÂ³n heÃ¢ÂÂs given them four penalties,Ã¢ÂÂ he shrugged.

CÃÂ³lonÃ¢ÂÂs penalty was a clear dive from Esteben Fuertes, while LanÃÂºs were denied a spot kick themselves.

ZubeldÃÂ­aÃ¢ÂÂs boss, LanÃÂºs president NicolÃÂ¡s Russo, was furious afterwards. Ã¢ÂÂYou all saw the penalty they were given, and the one we were not given. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a disgrace.Ã¢ÂÂ

Also harrumphing after the weekend were River and Boca, both denied stonewall penalties.

It should come as some comfort, then, that all four clubs have some semblance of justice. Boca, River and LanÃÂºsÃ¢ÂÂs subjects of complaint have all been Ã¢ÂÂnot designatedÃ¢ÂÂ by AFA this weekend.

VÃÂ©lezÃ¢ÂÂ object of ire has just been relegated, and takes charge of a second division game this weekend.

El que no lloraÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Argentina: Stats * News

FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Home

Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forum

