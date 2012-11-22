The top passing teams in Europe are...

It's Europa League time again, which means more attractive imagery from Western Union's WU-Pass scheme Ã¢ÂÂ the people who brought you our Europa League Stats Zone app extension. Here, they've totalled up the six teams with the highest aggregate completed passes after the first four matchdays... and there's not an English team to be seen.

In sixth place, Inter with 1670 passes...



Then come Lyon with 1751...



In fourth place, Hannover 1889 with 96 passes. Or maybe it's the other way round...



In the bronze spot, Metalist Kharkiv with 1889...



In second place, Rubin Kazan with 1986 passes...



And top of the tree, Bayer Leverkusen with an impressive 2141 passes over the four matchdays.



