Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Saturday 20 May, 12.30pm BST

Looking for a Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford is being shown in the UK by BT Sport. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Tottenham will play their final home game of the 2022/23 season when Brentford head to north London for the early kick-off on Saturday.

Spurs are currently seventh and remain in the mix for a place in the top six and Europa League qualification.

The Bees are already guaranteed a top-half finish in the top tier for the first time since 1938.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Japhet Tanganga, but Eric Dier could feature in some capacity.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months for breaching FA betting rules. The Bees will also have to find alternatives to Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter and Christian Norgaard.

Form

Tottenham have triumphed in just one of their last six games, although that victory came in their last home encounter.

Brentford have won three of their last four matches, but the absence of Toney complicates their task.

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford.

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford will be played at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 20 May in the UK. The game is being shown by BT Sport.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.